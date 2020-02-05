Trump to Award Rush Limbaugh Medal of Freedom, Invites Him to State of the Union Address

An afternoon after Rush Limbaugh introduced he had complex lung most cancers, President Donald Trump informed community information anchors Tuesday he was once making plans on giving the radio host the Medal of Freedom.

The president didn’t supply a timeline for the award rite, however mentioned that it could occur someday in the following few months, an individual conversant in the dialogue informed The New York Times. Trump additionally mentioned he was hoping Limbaugh could be ready to attend this night’s State of the Union deal with. His feedback have been made at the conventional off-the-record lunch with tv information anchors prior to the State of the Union deal with.

Limbaugh, 69, introduced Monday on his nationally syndicated radio display that he won a analysis of complex lung most cancers previous this month. He informed listeners that he’d have to pass over some episodes of his display as he undergoes remedy.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I thought about not telling anybody,” Limbaugh mentioned. “I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing because I don’t like making things about me, but there are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here, because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment, and I know that would inspire all sorts of curiosity with people wondering what’s going on.”

Limbaugh has lengthy been a staunch supporter of Trump, and Trump has praised the host as smartly. Trump allegedly individually enjoys giving his pals the Medal of Freedom, other people shut to Trump informed CNN.

Rush Limbaugh, left, poses with President Donald Trump at a 2018 Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Trump mentioned at in an off-the-record lunch Tuesday that he sought after to award Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the perfect civilian award in the United States along the Congressional Gold Medal. The award honors those that have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Trump has additionally awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer, Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Alan Page, philanthropist Miriam Adelson, former Attorney General Edwin Meese, former Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah and sports activities stars Roger Staubach, Tiger Woods, Bob Cousy, Jerry West, Mariano Rivera and Roger Penske. He has additionally awarded posthumous Medals of Freedom to singer Elvis Presley, baseball legend Babe Ruth and Associate Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

So a long way, Trump has awarded 19 Medals of Freedom, and Limbaugh could be the 20th. The listing for many Medals of Freedom awarded via a president is going to President Barack Obama, who awarded 123. President Ronald Reagan awarded the next-most, 102 Medals of Freedom. On reasonable, fewer than 11 Medals of Freedom in line with yr had been awarded since 1993. The award was once established via government order in 1963 via President John F. Kennedy.