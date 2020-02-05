Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal of Freedom During SOTU, Prompting Moans From Dems, Standing Ovation

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh used to be introduced with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Tuesday all over the State of the Union deal with.

Limbaugh just lately published to his listeners that he has been recognized with degree four lung most cancers.

“There are going to be days when I am not going to be able to be here because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment,” Limbaugh stated on his radio program.

“That is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet,” Trump stated, including that Limbaugh deserved the award for “all that you have done for our Nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity.”

Radio persona Rush Limbaugh reacts as First Lady Melania Trump offers him the Presidential Medal of Freedom all over the State of the Union deal with within the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Mario Tama/Getty

First Lady Melania Trump introduced Limbaugh with the medal, striking it round his neck. Limbaugh gave the impression stunned via the distinction and gave the impression to be wiping tears from his eyes.

According to Newsweek Washington correspondent Ramsey Touchberry who used to be provide on the State of the Union deal with, reactions from Democrats within the target audience ranged from applause to “moans and groans.”

“Former Rep. @KatieHill4CA laughs at Trump’s introduction of Rush Limbaugh as the ‘greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet,” tweeted Touchberry. “Announcement of Presidential Medal of Freedom draws moans and groans from Dems.”

