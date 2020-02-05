Trump Appears to Snub Pelosi’s Handshake Moments Before Giving SOTU Address

Before starting his State of the Union deal with Tuesday, President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As Trump passed Pelosi a duplicate of the deal with, she proferred her hand. Trump unnoticed it, turning as an alternative to face the group of cheering politicians.

“Pelosi omitted the usual flourish when she introduced the president just now,” tweeted New York Times correspondent Nicholas Fandos. “She would have normally said, ‘I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States.’ Instead, she just directly introduced him, without honor/privilege.”

Political podcast Pod Save America requested in a tweet, “If you don’t get a handshake from Donald Trump, do you win or does America win?”

Trump has known as Pelosi the “absolute worst speaker of the House in U.S. history” after she spearheaded impeachment complaints in opposition to him in 2019.

In a December letter, Trump informed Pelosi that Pelosi’s remedy of the impeachment as a solemn procedure was once “false” and insulting.”

“You it seems that have so little admire for the American People that you are expecting them to imagine that you’re drawing near this impeachment somberly, reservedly, and reluctantly,” Trump wrote. “No clever individual believes what you might be announcing.”