More than 24 hours after the rustic used to be meant to understand the result of the Iowa caucuses, Seth Meyers sought after solutions.

“Hey! Iowa! How did you beef this?” the Late Night host started. “You had four years to get ready and this was the result? This is worse than the husband who comes home on Valentine’s Day with a flower from the neighbor’s yard, a bag of Skittles and a card that says ‘Sorry for your loss.’”

Next, Meyers went after the “antiquated system” that’s the caucus itself. “It’s like musical chairs meets debate class meets a slow gas leak,” he mentioned. “This is the most embarrassing thing to happen in a high school gym since I got hit in the nards playing volleyball and it hurt so much I threw up.”

As for the app that used to be it sounds as if in the back of the crisis, the host mentioned, “You can’t take an outmoded system and fix it with an app. Some things are too old for modern solutions. When Grandma has trouble getting around, you don’t buy her a Razor scooter.”

Then, after a temporary detour to mock CNN’s Wolf Blitzer for distracting a precinct legit who used to be simply seeking to get vote totals via telephone, Meyers arrived on the night time’s possible winner Pete Buttigieg, who used to be mentioning victory on Twitter lengthy ahead of he used to be edging out Bernie Sanders with simply 62 % of precincts reporting. “Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” he posted Monday night time. “By all indications, we are going onto New Hampshire victorious.”

“Hey, Mayor Pete, don’t tweet before the results are official!” Meyers mentioned. “There were no indications and no one was victorious yet! At the end of the third quarter of the Super Bowl the 49ers didn’t tweet, ‘By all indications we’re going to Disney World!’”

Ultimately, Meyers advised Iowans that whilst it wasn’t their fault the Iowa Democratic Party allow them to down, “You do know this was your last caucus, right? When you blow it this bad, you don’t get another chance.”