Saudi teen who fled family for Canada faces online backlash for posing in bikini next to pic of her in niqab





SAUDI teen Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun has won a barrage of vile abuse after posting an image of herself in a bikini on Twitter.

The 19-year-old uploaded the picture next to rejoice being a “free woman” after she fled her “abusive” family in Saudi Arabia.

Twitter

Rahaf posted this {photograph} to rejoice being a ‘loose lady’[/caption]

Twitter

She additionally uploaded this symbol of herself in a niqab to mark her transformation after fleeing strict Saudi Arabia for a brand new existence in Canada[/caption]

She sought asylum in Canada closing yr to break out the stern kingdom amid alleged demise threats from family.

Describing her transformation as “the biggest change in my life”,Rahaf additionally posted a ahead of shot of herself in a niqab.

She wrote: “From being forced to wear black sheets and being controlled by men to being a free woman.”

But critics in Saudi Arabi have been fast to slam her new glance, with some announcing Rahaf used to be making herself “naked”.

One consumer posted: “I really feel sad for people like you, Saudi woman are living in happiness, they are living a normal live they drive, go malls and now they travel alone, plus our prophet Muhammad said that women and men are equal.”

Twitter

Another stated: “Nobody forced you to wear anything you don’t want to wear, stop writing stupid things that are not even true.”

A 3rd critic wrote: “I was checking her previous posts and got to know that she literally got all this fame because she threw hijab away and started clothing like in the second picture.”

And one requested: “From your point of view freedom means naked?”

However, others praised Rahaf for her bravery, announcing she “looked amazing”.

Rahaf moved to Canada in January closing yr after fleeing her family whilst they have been on a commute to Kuwait.

Initially she used to be heading for Australia by the use of Bangkok however she used to be chased through Saudi officers who seized her passport.

Twitter

Before she boarded her flight to Toronto, she defined: “(Australia) takes too long. That’s why I went to Canada.”

The teen grabbed global consideration after she barricaded herself in a Bangkok resort room, resisting to be despatched house to her family.

She quickly began posting messages on Twitter from the transit space of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport announcing she had “escaped Kuwait” and her existence can be in threat if compelled to go back to Saudi Arabia.

Her passport used to be taken after a relative is alleged to have reported her for travelling with out the corporate of a male father or mother.

AP:Associated Press

AFP or licensors

Rahaf pictured as she left Bangkok airport after talks between a UN refugee company and Thai government[/caption]

Reuters

The 19-year-old fled her Saudi family whilst claiming they are going to kill her if she returns to the wilderness kingdom[/caption]

AFP or licensors

Thai government promised to now not deport her to a rustic which might extradite her again to Saudi Arabia[/caption]

AFP or licensors

The teen barricaded herself inside of a resort room in Bangkok airport[/caption]

maximum learn in information PLAGUE JET

Woman who shared Wuhan flight with Brits exams sure for coronavirus NO RISKS

Terrifying 5-foot python discovered hiding on family's patio however can YOU spot it?

BUG ONBOARD

10 Coronavirus instances on cruise send off Japan as Brit says ‘we have no food’ SAVAGE CRUELTY

Film of lady stoned to demise through 'Taliban' mob sparks outrage in Afghanistan BEACH HORROR

Ex-footballer paralysed in pool at Lineker brother's Ibiza membership sues for £8.5m MONSTER

Husband parades spouse's decapitated head to screaming crowds after beheading her





At the time, Rahaf shared a tweet that she claimed used to be from her cousin in which she is threatened with being “slaughtered”.

The Saudi embassy in Bangkok confronted world complaint after allegedly making an attempt to repatriate her to the Gulf kingdom in opposition to her will.

Thai government as an alternative grew to become her over to the UN’s refugee company ahead of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau introduced that his nation would welcome her.





Source link