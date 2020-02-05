Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser leaves studio

Image copyright

Co-founder of Rockstar Games, Dan Houser, is leaving the company he began along with his brother Sam in 1998.

Mr Houser was once a chief inventive pressure at the back of two of the company’s largest sequence, Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead.

His departure comes after an “extended break”, Rockstar’s father or mother corporate Take-Two Interactive mentioned.

Rockstar’s sequence have incessantly courted controversy, however are a number of the best-selling and maximum critically-acclaimed video games of the previous 20 years.

Mr Houser will formally leave in March, in step with a understand Take-Two despatched to US monetary regulators. His brother Sam Houser will stay as the corporate’s president.

Dan Houser was once some of the lead writers for the Grand Theft Auto sequence, in addition to Rockstar’s different hits, Bully and Red Dead Redemption. He additionally labored as a voice actor on one of the crucial corporate’s initiatives.

In its submitting, Take-Two wrote it was once “extremely grateful” for Mr Houser’s contributions and that the rest staff was once fascinated about upcoming initiatives.

Grand Theft Auto V, launched in 2013, was once one of the crucial commercially a success video games of the last decade, promoting neatly over 100 million copies.

Rockstar’s debatable good fortune

The Grand Theft Auto sequence, because the title suggests, is most commonly about stealing vehicles. It places avid gamers within the sneakers of a legal, short of to construct an empire – permitting them to interact in theft, homicide, or soliciting prostitution.

The violent and sexual nature of the video games has made the corporate a common goal of complaint by way of politicians and particular hobby teams.

But the corporate has additionally lately needed to struggle controversy amongst its lovers.

But the corporate has additionally lately needed to struggle controversy amongst its lovers.

In 2018, whilst the corporate was once growing the award-winning and vastly a success Red Dead Redemption 2, Dan Houser informed Vulture that the staff was once operating 100-hour weeks.

The remark brought about a stir at a time when many recreation newshounds and lovers had been starting to speak about so-called “crunch”, the place personnel paintings to satisfy tight time limits for a recreation’s unencumber.

Even throughout the advent of the primary Red Dead Redemption in 2010, spouses and companions of the sport’s builders wrote an open letter accusing Rockstar of operating them “to the brink”.

Yet Rockstar remains to be some of the few gaming corporations that take years reasonably than months to increase new video games.

The corporate didn’t announce Mr Houser’s alternative or reply to requests for additional remark.

Take-Two’s inventory fell 5% following the announcement of Mr Houser’s departure