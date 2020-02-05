Pretty Little Thing: ‘Overly sexualised’ advert banned

Image copyright

An advert for vogue store Pretty Little Thing which featured girls dressed in exposing undies has been banned for being “offensive”.

The YouTube advert offered the company’s merchandise in an “overly-sexualised way” and depicted girls as intercourse items, the Advertising Standards Authority mentioned.

The store is one in every of a number of on-line rapid vogue firms to had been rapped for his or her racy advertising.

Pretty Little Thing mentioned it “in no way meant to cause any offence”.

The advert started with a girl having a look over her shoulder in a seductive method dressed in black vinyl, high-waisted chaps-style knickers.

It then confirmed different scantily clad girls in seductive or “highly sexualised” poses, together with one dressed in a clear mesh bodysuit.

A viewer complained and the regulator agreed, announcing the advert used to be “irresponsible” and prone to reason offence.

Pretty Little Thing mentioned it “celebrates all women” and promotes physique range. But the advert, which aired in October closing yr, should now not be proven once more.

A prior Pretty Little Thing advert used to be banned in 2017 for portraying a type who looked to be underneath 16 in a “sexually suggestive” method.

The regulator additionally just lately banned an advert for rival Missguided that featured “highly sexualised” photographs that objectified girls.

Another on-line vogue store, Boohoo – which owns Pretty Little Thing – had its e mail advert banned for the usage of the word “send nudes”, which a viewer complained made gentle of a probably destructive social development.

It would possibly appear unexpected for an advert focused at girls to be banned for objectifying girls, however the defence utilized by Pretty Little Thing on this case touches on an an increasing number of contested gray house.

The corporate says the advert promoted range thru “bold and distinctive fashion of all shapes and sizes”, and that they labored onerous to advertise “a healthy body image that was inclusive and empowered women”.

But the road between empowerment and objectification of ladies is a subjective one.

Fast-fashion outlets are much more likely to push the ones limitations. Research we performed closing yr discovered that online-only manufacturers had been two times as most probably to make use of extra brazenly sexualised footage when promoting their garments than High Street outlets’ web sites.

It additionally turns out that there is additionally a rising generational divide. While speaking to younger folks, who those advertisements are focused at, it gave the impression they had been much more likely to peer them as certain photographs of ladies being body-confident no matter their form. Many in older generations view the similar photographs very another way.

