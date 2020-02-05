Pete Buttgieg Claims Iowa Victory for Second Time, But Still No Official Winner as Result Delays Continue

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made a 2d early declare of victory, after partial result of the Democratic Iowa Caucus had been launched Tuesday evening.

Buttigieg raised eyebrows by means of claiming victory on Monday evening, ahead of effects had been introduced. The Democratic number one race used to be thrown into chaos by means of lengthy delays in reporting the caucus effects. The ultimate consequence used to be nonetheless unknown as of Tuesday evening, even though officers did unlock partial effects. With 62 p.c of the vote counted, Buttigieg used to be main the race, tying with Senator Bernie Sanders in pledged delegates.

“Results are in from a majority of precincts and they show our campaign in first place,” Buttigieg informed supporters after the partial effects had been introduced. “A campaign that some said had no business even making this attempt has taken its place at the front of this race to replace the current president with a better vision for the future.”

Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren additionally had sturdy showings within the early effects. Former Vice President Joe Biden underperformed, coming in a far off fourth. However, a complete 38 p.c of effects had but to be counted and the overall consequence may well be considerably other than present standings.

The effects had been held up do to what Democratic birthday party respectable characterised as “inconsistencies” because of technical issues within the app used to file the consequences. It isn’t transparent why simplest 62 p.c of the vote used to be launched Tuesday evening. Prior to the partial effects being introduced, Buttigieg proclaimed himself the victor a unique crowd of supporters.

“We don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” mentioned Buttigieg on Monday. “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters of his presidential marketing campaign in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4, 2020.

Spencer Platt/Getty

The early claims of victory irked a number of of Buttigieg’s Democratic competitors and left many observers wondering how he may just make one of these declare ahead of the consequences had been identified. He later defined that his claims had been in response to inner numbers from his marketing campaign.

The effects additionally triggered quite a few conspiracy theories. One of probably the most prevalent on social media targeted at the Buttigieg marketing campaign having paid $42,500 to a era corporate known as “Shadow Inc,” the similar corporate that later produced the inaccurate app.

A spokesman for the Buttigieg marketing campaign informed Newsweek that the corporate used to be reduced in size to assist ship textual content messages to touch electorate, paintings mentioned to be completely unrelated to some other apps they constructed for the DNC.

FEC filings verify that the corporate used to be additionally utilized by the Biden marketing campaign, as smartly as the short-lived presidential marketing campaign of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Services the corporate supplied to the Buttigieg marketing campaign are indexed as “software rights and subscriptions” within the filings.

The consequence of the Iowa caucus might ultimately validate Buttigieg’s claims of victory, however officers have launched no timeline for when the overall effects might be launched.