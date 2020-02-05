MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Gushes Over Trump’s State of the Union, Says ‘It’s All Good Stuff!’

Minutes after President Donald Trump wrapped up his State of the Union cope with, MSNBC host Chris Matthews praised the president for giving a speech that “regular people” would really like, including that it was once complete of “good stuff.”

With the hour-plus speech that includes made-for-TV feel-good moments corresponding to the president providing a unmarried mom a scholarship for her kid and unexpected a soldier’s spouse together with her returning husband, Matthews insisted that “the people where I came from will like the speech.”

“I think people will like the speech tonight,” Matthews added. “I believe common other people, they’re going to see the schmaltz, the corniness, they’re going to see it—however they’ll love it! It’s all nice stuff, no matter goal it had.”

Matthews, who was once as soon as chief-of-staff to former House Speaker Tip O’Neill, went directly to assess present House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s efficiency, in particular commending her for status and applauding when Trump presented Juan Guaidó, whom the president known as “the true president of Venezuela.”

Pelosi ripping up her reproduction of the speech at the finish of Trump’s cope with, alternatively, didn’t arise in Matthews’ research. Nor did Trump snubbing her handshake at the starting.

At the identical time, the MSNBC host took the alternative to distinction Trump with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, whom Matthews has again and again criticized in contemporary weeks.

“I’m telling you, Trump set up the fight and he laid down the gauntlet tonight about him and Bernie,” the veteran MSNBC persona declared. “It’s as if he was following Bernie won the popular vote in Iowa yesterday.”

“There he is going after Guaidó, going after socialism, tying all socialism to the kind we really don’t like, the tyrannical socialism of the Latin Americans like Castro,” he endured. “I thought that was interesting. Pelosi stood up and applauded that. She knew where this country stands. We don’t like those leaders. And Bernie does. And that’s a problem for him.”