Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump for Honoring Rush Limbaugh During State of the Union

Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel all went reside after the annual State of the Union deal with on Tuesday evening. Only one of the late-night hosts dared to criticize President Donald Trump for giving Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom all the way through his deal with.

“Tonight, as you saw, the president stood before a joint session of Congress to deliver the State of the Confederacy—I mean, Union,” Kimmel mentioned at the best of his monologue. Calling the speech “self-congratulatory,” he added, “In the first 10 minutes, Trump used the word ‘I’ more than all of LensCrafters does in a whole year.”

“But in fairness to the president, why should we expect him to be able to deliver the State of the Union when he doesn’t even know the state of Kansas City?” Kimmel added. The host additionally addressed the second Trump denied a handshake from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi through joking, “The first time Trump decides not to touch a woman, it’s there.”

“Trump promised he would ‘always protect patients with pre-existing conditions,’ which is something I will definitely remind him of when he most certainly does exactly the opposite of that,” Kimmel mentioned. “It really is brazen when he says things and then just does the opposite of them.”

Rather than listing the many explanation why Limbaugh, who simply this week introduced he has level 4 lung most cancers, would possibly now not deserve the “highest civilian honor” in the nation, Kimmel merely identified that “today is Rosa Parks Day and this is a medal they gave Rosa Parks.”

“Tonight, Rush Limbaugh got it,” he added.

For extra, concentrate and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.