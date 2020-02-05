Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) talking at a DNC assembly in San Francisco, California on August 23, 2019.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) walked out ahead of President Donald Trump may entire his State of the Union cope with on Tuesday night time, outraged through the “fake” narrative he believes the president was once presenting.

Ryan attended the cope with however mentioned he needed to go away ahead of Trump was once completed in a Twitter publish. He when put next Trump’s speech to the theatrics introduced in skilled wrestling. Several distinguished Democrats refused to wait the development, which was once given ahead of the president’s impeachment trial within the Senate had concluded.

“I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I’ve had enough,” Ryan tweeted. “It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake.”

Before leaving the speech, the Ohio congressman criticized Trump crediting himself for a “great” economic system, regardless of difficulties confronted through employees in his house state.

“The President spent the first half of his #SOTU speech talking about how great the economy is for American workers,” tweeted Ryan. “But if that’s true, why are so many Ohioans working 2 or 3 jobs and struggling to make ends meet?”

The speech was once delivered on the House of Representatives, as is conventional. Democrats had voted to question Trump in the similar room on December 18.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) introduced that she would now not be attending the cope with on Tuesday, announcing she refuses to “normalize” Trump’s habits. Other Democratic House individuals adopted go well with, disenchanted over what they consider is the impeached president’s subversion of the regulation.