Shortly after President Donald Trump completed turning in the State of the Union deal with Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped her replica of the speech in part.

As Trump closed the speech, announcing “Thank you. God bless you. God bless America,” Pelosi, a Democratic congresswoman from California, stood up without delay at the back of the president. She then straightened her replica of the speech by means of tapping it on the table, introduced it up to chest-level and tore it in part. She persevered to do the identical with extra papers—possibly the 2d part of the 90-minute-long speech.

When requested why she ripped up the speech, Pelosi answered, “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives,” in accordance to a video posted by means of Fox News manufacturer Jason Donner.

Pelosi tearing up the speech supplied a bookend to the State of the Union deal with, a minimum of on the subject of the seeming animosity between her and Trump. As up to now reported by means of Newsweek, at the starting of the speech, Pelosi introduced her hand to the president as he passed her a replica of the deal with. Instead of shaking it, Trump became to the cheering crowd.

At the opening of the speech, Pelosi had some other snub for the president. Traditionally, she would have mentioned, “I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the president of the United States.” Instead, Pelosi simply mentioned, “Members of Congress, the president of the United States.”

Later in the speech, Pelosi visibly reacted to the section of Trump’s deal with about sanctuary towns.

“The State of California passed an outrageous law declaring their whole State to be a sanctuary for criminal illegal immigrants—with catastrophic results,” Trump mentioned. “Here is just one tragic example. In December 2018, California police detained an illegal alien with five prior arrests, including convictions for robbery and assault. But as required by California’s Sanctuary Law, local authorities released him.”

As Trump mentioned this, Pelosi’s mouth opened, and he or she regarded round as though in disbelief, sooner than then going again to studying Trump’s speech from the supplied replica.

Pelosi and Trump spar regularly. Trump calls the best Democrat “Nervous Nancy” at his rallies.

At the 2019 State of the Union deal with, a GIF of Pelosi clapping for Trump apparently mockingly went viral. That 12 months, the State of the Union deal with have been not on time by means of per week due to a partial govt shutdown over Trump’s call for that Congress fund his border wall.