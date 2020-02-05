Fred Guttenberg Ejected From SOTU During Trump’s Address for Yelling About His Daughter

American activist Fred Guttenberg used to be ejected from the State of the Union (SOTU) on Tuesday night time all the way through President’s Donald Trump’s deal with for yelling about his deceased daughter, Jamie Guttenberg, who used to be killed within the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School taking pictures in Parkland, Florida.

As Trump talked in regards to the Second Amendment being “under siege,” Guttenberg, who used to be reportedly on the tournament as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visitor, started yelling, “What about my daughter!” Security then briefly moved to escort Guttenberg out of the chamber, Newsweek can verify.

“Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another Constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am president I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” the president stated all the way through his annual deal with to the country, prompting Guttenberg’s outburst.

US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union deal with flanked through US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the USA House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (R) at the USA Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020.

Mandel Ngan/Getty

Before starting his long speech, Trump did not shake Pelosi’s outstretched fingers after he passed the highest Democrat a duplicate of his deal with. Pelosi used to be later observed ripping up her replica of Trump’s speech in an instant after he concluded his remarks.

The president in large part caught to his pre-written remarks on Tuesday night time, and adhered to Republican requests to chorus from bringing up his impeachment. However, there used to be no less than one marvel.

Roughly midway all the way through his deal with, Trump introduced that he used to be going to award conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And then he did it. It comes in the future after Limbaugh printed to his radio listeners that he were recognized with level Four lung most cancers previous this month. “There are going to be days when I am not going to be able to be here because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment,” Limbaugh stated.

“That is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet,” Trump stated on Tuesday, including that Limbaugh merits the medal for “all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity.”

First Lady Melania Trump positioned the medal round Limbaugh’s neck. As the rite opened up, Republicans gave Limbaugh a status ovation as some Democrats within the target market moaned and groaned. Limbaugh looked to be crushed through the gesture and he gave the impression stunned through the glory.