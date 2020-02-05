Dozens arrested in ‘courier fraud’ crackdown

Image copyright

More than 40 folks had been arrested in a crackdown on courier fraud throughout England and Wales.

Police say greater than 3,000 folks, maximum of them aged, had been duped into chickening out massive sums of money and handing it to any individual posing as a courier or police officer.

In October, a pair from Dorset misplaced virtually £1m, together with their pensions and all their financial savings.

“This is a despicable crime,” mentioned Cdr Karen Baxter of City of London Police.

The Dorset couple had been left with simply £187 after the fraudsters went again over and over.

They are conventional sufferers of courier fraud, in line with Cdr Baxter.

“Fraudsters specifically target older people by exploiting their trust in the police and their bank, to bleed them dry,” she mentioned.

The fraudsters name sufferers at the telephone, pretending to be a police officer or financial institution legit, and convince them at hand over cash to a “courier” at the pretext of aiding an investigation into corruption.

“Courier fraudsters are just about at all times a part of broader felony gangs: they’re persuasive and can also be competitive.

“This can also be specifically intimidating after they flip up on a sufferer’s doorstep,” mentioned Cdr Baxter.

Overall, police say there were 3,188 sufferers in two years with a steep upward thrust in the previous six months.

The losses reported to police general greater than £12m.

In addition to the Dorset couple, a 74-year-old sufferer misplaced £400,000 and an 80-year-old £180,000 – each in November.

The raids, led through City of London Police and 9 different forces together with Kent Police, West Mercia Police, Hertfordshire Police and Dorset Police, started in November and had been stepped up in January.

So a ways there were:

44 arrests, 24 of them in January 14 folks charged, two of whom have already pleaded to blame 18 premises searched

Police seized:

massive sums of money, with £5,000 immediately related to a sufferer jewelry, high-value dressmaker items and comfort baggage credit cards used in fraudulent transactions 4 pretend passports and make contact with scripts used to lend a hand fraudsters con their sufferers

Additionally, one culprit has been returned to jail, the place he used to be already serving time for courier fraud, after absconding closing April.

In a bid to boost consciousness, fraud prevention professionals advise folks to finish chilly calls and visit depended on pals or members of the family or to name their banks immediately the use of the quantity on their credit cards.

They say police and banks won’t ever ask for complete passwords and pin numbers or ask for cash to be passed or transferred to them.

Cdr Baxter promised fraudsters their actions would no longer be tolerated, including: “We will disrupt your task, save you you focused on sufferers, carry you prior to the courts and in the end ship you to jail.”