Don’t ‘Watch the Show or Refer to It’

Former Simpsons creator and showrunner Bill Oakley has known as out U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the latter gave the impression to use a screengrab from the sequence to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pompeo posted a picture of a bereft Lisa Simpson tearing up items of paper Tuesday night time, an obvious swipe at Pelosi, who ripped up a replica of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union deal with whilst status simply toes clear of the president.

Oakley noticed Pompeo’s tweet and fired off a missive, writing on his personal Twitter account: “Mr. Secretary of State please do not ever ever ever use Simpsons material in your twitter or watch the show or refer to it in any way.”

— BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) February 5, 2020

Oakley adopted up with: “(To be clear this episode aired before [Josh Weinstein, Oakley’s writing partner and former Simpsons co-showrunner] and I even worked on the show and was written by the genius George Meyer and I say this to Mr. Pomepo as a FAN of this episode, not someone who worked on it. If he starts using Steamed Hams, then this will become personal.)”

The symbol of Lisa Simpson sobbing and tearing items of paper comes from the Simpsons episode, “Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington,” which aired in 1991. In the episode, Lisa enters an essay-writing contest about America and wins a go back and forth for the circle of relatives to Washington, D.C., to attend the finals of the pageant.

There, Lisa witnesses a congressman accepting a bribe in the House of Representatives and, disheartened by way of this distinctly undemocratic act, adjustments her ultimate essay to scold the executive. The congressman is arrested on account of Lisa’s essay.

Oakley and writing spouse Josh Weinstein have been writers on The Simpsons from its 3rd season, prior to sooner or later turning into showrunners for Seasons 7 and eight. Together, they wrote the well-known “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” two-part episode that closed Season 6 and started Season 7 in 1995.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi rips a replica of President Donald Trumps speech after he delivers the State of the Union deal with at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 4, 2020.

Tuesday’s defiant act by way of Pelosi at the conclusion of Trump’s State of the Union deal with has been the main speaking level of the annual speech.

In a remark after the deal with, Pelosi known as Trump’s speech a “manifesto of mistruths,” particularly taking umbrage with Trump’s healthcare insurance policies. She claimed he was once “not truthful” about rolling again positive protections that lately lend a hand folks in low source of revenue brackets to come up with the money for prescriptions.

“The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the president and policies worthy of his office and the American people,” stated Pelosi.

The respectable White House Twitter account, alternatively, scorned Pelosi’s movements. The Trump management account stated: “Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family. That’s her legacy.”

