Donald Trump Jr. Says Sanders Won ‘Bigger’ in Iowa Caucus Than Buttigieg Despite Initial Results

As Americans eagerly awaited the seriously not on time complete caucus effects from Iowa on Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, took to Twitter to specific his view that Senator Bernie Sanders received “bigger” in the state than former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The Iowa caucuses ended in a chaotic mess closing night time. After the development concluded, information emerged that its effects have been seriously not on time because of technical difficulties associated with user-error issues of a brand new cellular app. Wth nonetheless no effects to be observed on Tuesday morning, the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) introduced that effects will probably be launched at five p.m. ET. But when that point got here, the IDP simplest launched early and incomplete effects, which accounted for 62 % of the state’s more or less 1,700 precincts. It confirmed Buttigieg moderately main the sphere with 26.nine % of delegates, Sanders operating on 25 % and Senator Elizabeth Warren in 3rd with 18 %.

“Feels like a bigger win for Bernie than the numbers indicate seeing as Pete had the ability to actually campaign for the last few weeks while Bernie was stuck in DC because of Nancy’s nonsense. #IowaCaucas,” Trump Jr. wrote, along a tweet encouraging the media to forget about the “goofy delegate math” and “use the number of actual votes” in figuring out a Democratic winner from Iowa.

Feels like a larger win for Bernie than the numbers point out seeing as Pete had the power to in fact marketing campaign for the previous few weeks whilst Bernie was once caught in DC on account of Nancyâs nonsense. #IowaCaucas https://t.co/pxVaDVaBrn

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2020

Newsweek reached out to Buttigieg’s marketing campaign for remark.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves following a 2d closed-door interview with participants of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Despite Trump Jr.’s remarks, the race remains to be too just about name with greater than a 3rd of precincts nonetheless to be counted. However, Buttigieg and Sanders have each already self-declared themselves victorious according to inner figures. “Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality,” Buttigieg tweeted on Monday night time, sooner than legit effects have been launched. “One year ago, we began this unlikely journey to win the American presidency.”

“We weren’t well known, but we had a new idea,” Buttigieg added. “We had the belief that in the face of exhaustion, cynicism, and division—in spite of every trampled norm and poisonous tweet, that a rising majority of Americans was hungry for action and ready for new answers.”

Sanders issued an identical remarks, indicating a possible win for his marketing campaign. “When those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” the senator mentioned as applicants waited for the not on time effects. “The message that Iowa has sent to the nation, the message shared by the American people, is that we want a government that represents all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors and the one percent.”

Although legit turnout figures are nonetheless to be showed, the IDP on Monday night time mentioned that early information confirmed that “turnout is on pace for 2016,” a 12 months that simplest noticed 172,000 caucusgoers. A low determine in comparison to the record-high of 240,000 in 2008.