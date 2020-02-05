Did Anyone Win the $168 Million Jackpot on Tuesday (Last) Night?

The profitable Mega Millions numbers for remaining (Tuesday) evening had been 32, 48, 50, 51, and 64, and the Mega Ball was once 10. The jackpot was once an estimated $168 million with a money possibility of $177.6 million, however did any individual win the Mega Millions grand prize?

Nobody gained the jackpot remaining evening, so the jackpot has rolled over to Friday evening’s draw and is now an estimated $187 million with a money possibility of $130.nine million.

Three tickets matched all 5 numbers, profitable a prize of $1 million every. Three gamers who bought their tickets in California, Louisiana, and Ohio every gained $1 million via matching 5 numbers.

The Megaplier in Tuesday evening’s draw was once X2, because of this any prize, with the exception of the jackpot, can be doubled when the Megaplier was once in play.

Other main prizes had been gained in remaining evening’s Mega Millions, as 16 other folks gained $10,000 every via matching 4 balls and the Mega Ball, and two of those gamers doubled their prize via the usage of the Megaplier.

Nearly 300 gamers gained $500 via matching 4 balls and just about 50 of those gamers doubled their prize to $1,000 as they bought the Megaplier. More than 800 gamers gained $200 via matching 3 balls and the Mega Ball, and just about 150 of those gamers doubled their prize.

Additionally, greater than 748,000 gamers gained smaller prizes starting from $2 to $20, via matching quite a lot of mixtures of numbers from simply the Mega Ball to 3 balls the usage of the Megaplier.

Mega Millions Drawing Time

Mega Millions drawings happen each Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. The time limit to buy a price ticket varies via jurisdiction however is generally between an hour to 2 hours earlier than the draw.

Where to shop for Mega Millions lottery tickets?

Players should buy Mega Millions lottery tickets from approved outlets in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The lottery is these days banned in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah, however was criminal in Mississippi lately. Residents of Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Pennsylvania should buy tickets on-line.

Mega Millions numbers Last 6 Months

To to find out the Mega Millions numbers for the remaining 6 months, you’ll test the Previous Drawings on the Mega Millions web site. Scroll thru previous drawings or seek via date to determine when you have matched any numbers on an older price ticket. The time limit to assert a prize varies on lottery jurisdiction however levels between 90 days and twelve months from the draw date.

What occurs while you win the Mega Millions?

If you win the Mega Millions grand prize, you’ll declare the cash as an annuity, which is made up of 1 cost adopted via 29 annual graduated bills, or as a money possibility, which is of a lesser worth than the annuity however is paid out in a single cost. Additionally, all prizes are topic to source of revenue tax.