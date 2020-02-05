DA Clears Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley, Couple Accused of Drugging and Raping Women

A California prosecutor is losing all fees in opposition to a health care provider and his female friend, alleging that his predecessor “manufactured” allegations that the couple drugged and sexually assaulted as much as 1,000 girls.

The shocking flip of occasions comes a yr and a part after the case in opposition to Grant Robicheaux, an orthopedic surgeon who gave the impression at the TV display The Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, and exchange instructor Cerissa Riley exploded into the headlines.

At the time, Orange County’s then-district legal professional, Tony Rackauckas, claimed the pair lured girls to their Newport Beach house, knocked them subconscious, and raped them.

At a press convention in September 2018, he stated investigators had seized “hundreds” of incriminating movies from the couple’s telephones. Asked whether or not the quantity might be as a top as one thousand, Rackauckas stated, “I think so.”

A couple of months later, even though, Rackauckas used to be out of administrative center, changed by way of present DA Todd Spitzer, who sooner or later ordered a evaluation of the proof. He says he used to be appalled by way of what he discovered.

“The prior District Attorney and his chief of staff manufactured this case and repeatedly misstated the evidence.”

— DA Todd Spitzer

“The prior District Attorney and his chief of staff manufactured this case and repeatedly misstated the evidence to lead the public and vulnerable women to believe that these two individuals plied up to 1,000 women with drugs and alcohol in order to sexually assault them—and videotape the assaults,” Spitzer stated in a blistering commentary.

“As a result of the complete case review I ordered beginning in July, we now know that there was not a single video or photograph depicting an unconscious or incapacitated woman being sexually assaulted.”

Rackauckas has no longer answered to his former rival’s allegations. But Robicheaux’s legal professional praised the reversal.

“I don’t want to be overly dramatic or hyperbolic, but the mere filing of this case has destroyed irreparably two lives,” protection legal professional Philip Cohen informed journalists.

“He has become persona non grata with an entire city, an entire state—and I don’t want to be exaggerating—but probably an entire country.”

Robicheaux, 39, and Riley, 32, insisted from the beginning that each one their liaisons had been consensual. They had been swingers, their lawyers argued, and the so-called sufferers had been keen members.

They claimed Rackauckas inflated the allegations, hoping that media consideration would buoy his re-election effort. And remaining June, unsealed transcripts of a deposition confirmed the ex-prosecutor idea the exposure would assist him.

Spitzer stated that’s when he assembled a crew to reconsider the case. “A team of prosecutors with a combined 175 years of experience determined there is no provable evidence that Robicheaux and Riley committed any sexual offense,” he stated in a press liberate.

“She’s going to be devastated”

— Michael Fell, accuser’s legal professional

The fees that can be dropped come with kidnapping and rape; Robicheaux and Riley would have confronted as much as existence in jail if convicted.

At least some of the ladies who accused Robicheaux and Riley handle they had been assaulted.

Michael Fell, an legal professional for one of them, informed the Los Angeles Times the verdict is a betrayal of his shopper.

“For somebody to report, for them to go through what she had to go through with the police, for the district attorney’s office to file criminal charges, for her to have to be patient the last two years while the case is being prosecuted, only for it to be dropped—she’s going to be devastated,” Fell stated.