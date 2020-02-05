News 

CEO Secrets: Can you be the boss if you’re in chronic ache?

When Shazia Ginai took over as the boss of Neuro-Insight, she idea CEOs needed to be ‘bulletproof’. She has a scientific situation which reasons her chronic ache, and puzzled if she may do the process.

But being open did not decrease her status along with her workforce. Instead it is drawn them nearer to her.

Video via Jeremy Howell

Find extra industry pointers at CEO Secrets. You too can observe the collection on the BBC News app via including the matter ‘CEO Secrets’ in My News.

