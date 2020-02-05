Amy Klobuchar Co-Sponsors Bipartisan Bill for Tougher Enforcement of Hate Crime Laws

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has joined forces with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) to introduce bipartisan law geared toward boosting the enforcement of federal hate crime regulations.

The creation of the Justice for Victims of Hate Crimes Act was once introduced on January 28. It would make present regulations more uncomplicated to implement by way of converting the necessities for attempting an offense as a hate crime.

“As a former prosecutor, I’ve seen firsthand the trauma that hate crimes can inflict not only on victims, but also on entire communities. We must stand together to make combating hate-motivated violence a priority,” mentioned Klobuchar in a press unlock. “The Justice for Victims of Hate Crimes Act ensures that federal law enforcement have the authority needed to prosecute hate crimes. We must do all we can to put an end to attacks motivated by prejudice.”

Courts were divided on necessities for incidents to be thought to be hate crimes. A 2014 choice discovered that bias in opposition to a safe crew will have to be the only motivation for a hate crime, which generally is a tough same old to satisfy. The new legislation will require bias in opposition to a safe elegance to be a “substantial motivating factor” in against the law, quite than the only motivation.

Senator Amy Klobuchar at a presidential marketing campaign match in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on February 4, 2020.

Scott Eisen/Getty

The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009 added bias in accordance with sexual orientation, gender, gender identification and incapacity to present hate crime regulations coping with race, faith and nationwide starting place. Murkowski was once one of a small quantity of Republicans to vote in choose the invoice. She believes new invoice may just lend a hand the sooner regulations be enforced as they have been supposed, pronouncing it would supply “legal certainty” for prosecutors.

“Prejudice against groups and individuals because of their sexual orientation, religion, race, or other characteristics has been part of our history. While we have made great progress in protecting our fellow Americans from acts of hatred and bias—discrimination, violence, and stereotyping still continue. It must be put to a stop,” mentioned Murkowski. “America is a melting pot and our differences should be celebrated, not treated with prejudice. I’m proud to join Senator Klobuchar in this effort to empower federal law enforcement by providing the legal certainty they need to bring the perpetrators of hate crimes to justice.”

There have been a reported 7,120 assaults motivated by way of bias in opposition to safe teams in 2018, a 16-year top, in keeping with the FBI. However, hate crimes are regarded as extensively underreported and collecting a correct measure of their frequency is hard.

The new law is supported by way of a various vary of recommend teams, together with the NAACP, Anti-Defamation League and National Disability Rights Network. A House model of the invoice was once but to be presented as of Tuesday.