WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Scheduled for Tonight Despite Winter Storm Warning in Salt Lake City

The February three version of WWE’s Monday Night RAW will air are living from Salt Lake City. However, a iciness hurricane caution might have an effect on plans for this night’s display.

Currently, Salt Lake City is being hit with a number of inches of snow and prime temperatures best in the 20s, main to college closings around the state. According to the National Weather Service, the iciness hurricane caution for Salt Lake City will stay in impact till 10 p.m. MST.

As of seven a.m. MST, Salt Lake City has amassed 8 inches of snow. Updated snow totals aren’t but to be had.

A WWE consultant instructed Newsweek that Monday Night RAW is — as of now — making plans to head on as scheduled.

Vivint Arena, house of the NBA’s Utah Jazz and the website online for this night’s Monday Night RAW, showed that the display will pass on as scheduled beginning at 5:30 p.m. MST.

WWE.com confirms Randy Orton is scheduled this night to provide an explanation for his movements towards Edge from closing week. Also deliberate for this night is a rematch between Liv Morgan and Lana from closing week, whilst the following opponent for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar shall be decided. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Ricochet will face off in a triple danger fit to have the uncommon alternative of wrestling for the WWE Championship later this month at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

As this night’s Monday Night RAW will get nearer, some WWE superstars went on social media to provide enthusiasts a have a look at what they’re experiencing in the iciness climate.

If the WWE does cancel this night’s Monday Night RAW, it would not be the primary time. The January 26, 2015 version of WWE’s flagship display used to be postponed after a snowfall roared during the Northeast. RAW used to be scheduled to head are living from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut and used to be meant to be the fallout from that 12 months’s Royal Rumble the night time sooner than. Fans might take into account that pay-per-view tournament as the only the place Roman Reigns gained the 30-man Royal Rumble fit, closing getting rid of Rusev in entrance of an unsatisfied Philadelphia crowd. This used to be the similar night time that The Rock made a marvel look to lift his cousin’s arm in victory.

Instead of the standard are living fits and segments, the WWE replayed the former night time’s Royal Rumble and WWE Championship fits. They additionally aired skits from its Stamford, Connecticut headquarters like the only observed under.

