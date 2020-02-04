Winter Storm Warnings for Oklahoma, Idaho, Texas as Heavy Snow, Large Hail and Strong Winds Possible

A iciness typhoon will transfer into the Central and Southern Plains from Tuesday earlier than heading towards the Northeast area later this week. Heavy snow and critical thunderstorms with robust winds and huge hail are conceivable within the South, together with in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, whilst a band of snow and ice will increase simply north of the typhoon monitor, the National Weather Service warns.

The typhoon gadget has been development within the Rockies within the Northwest on Monday. “Heavy snow will overspread the region today [Monday] along with strong gusty winds. Tues into Wed, the focus moves to the southern plains where ice and snow could make for tricky travel midweek,” the National Weather Service suggested in a publish on its authentic Twitter account.

“South of this storm, severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will pose a risk for flooding from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic coast,” the NWS provides.

Farther north around the southern Great Lakes and into New England, lighter snow is predicted later this week, with freezing rain most likely throughout portions of the Ohio Valley and in Pennsylvania.

While the Northeast has been experiencing spring-like climate in contemporary days, temperatures will drop into the kids in northern New England and the 20s in western New York and central New England by way of Wednesday. Temperatures will dip a bit of much less from central Pennsylvania to southern New England the place they’re going to be within the 30s and the higher mid-Atlantic coast might be within the 40s, AccuWeather reviews.

Rainfall within the South might be between two and 4 inches throughout portions of Kentucky and Tennessee by way of Thursday morning, whilst the area from Louisiana to Alabama could also be hit with critical thunderstorms. With a robust low drive gadget lately over Texas, main snowstorm may be very most likely from west-central Texas to central Oklahoma, the place iciness typhoon warnings are in impact, with some portions of the area forecast to look 4 to 8 inches of snow by way of Wednesday evening, the NWS notes.

A Winter Storm Warning is in impact in portions of central, southern and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas from nine p.m. (native time) Tuesday via 6 p.m. (Iocal time) Wednesday, whilst the similar caution is in impact from midday (native time) Tuesday within the Rolling Plains and a lot of the South Plains of Texas, the NWS states.

A iciness typhoon targeted over the southern Plains Tuesday will shift to the Northeast via this week. A band of snow and ice is predicted to increase alongside a entrance extending to the Northeast mid to past due week. To the South, critical thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are forecast. percent.twitter.com/R4BhClWfwh

A Winter Storm Warning is issued when an important mixture of hazardous iciness climate is happening or coming near near, whilst a Winter Weather Advisory is issued when both freezing rain or between two and 4 inches of snow are anticipated to motive an important inconvenience, however no longer at a degree that warrants a caution, the NWS explains.

The Sacramento Mountains area of Texas is below a Winter Weather Advisory from now via five a.m. (native time) Wednesday, with snow accumulation between two and 4 inches anticipated and as much as six inches at elevations above 8,000 ft.

“Snow is expected this morning [Tuesday] through this afternoon, initially above 7,000 feet before gradually lowering to around 6,000 feet. Snow may taper off later this afternoon before a second round of snow begins this evening. Snowfall will create slick roads and reduce visibility making for hazardous travel conditions,” the NWS warns.

Only basic thunderstorms are anticipated as of late, however as a typhoon gadget strikes into the Southeast the next day, a number of days of critical thunderstorms are conceivable with robust winds and huge hail the principle threats. Know the place to visit take refuge if critical climate threatens your location! percent.twitter.com/72KeycrNpU

A Winter Weather Advisory stays in impact till Eight p.m. (native time) Tuesday in portions of New Mexico together with East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Central Highlands, South Central Mountains, Johnson and the Bartlett Mesas area together with the Raton Pass, the a ways Northeast Highlands, Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County and Southwest Chaves County.

A Winter Weather Advisory could also be in position from 11 p.m. (native time) Tuesday to 11 p.m. (native time) Wednesday within the Weiser River basin area of Idaho.

“Moisture from the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow to east-central Oregon and west-central Idaho beginning late tonight [Tuesday] through Thursday. Mountains will see moderate to heavy snowfall accumulations,” the NWS warns.

An indication caution about ice on bridges is noticed as automobiles power on Texas State Highway 183 within the early morning hours on February 1, 2011 in Dallas, Texas.

