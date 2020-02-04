Who is Nkosi Johnson and why is Google Doodle celebrating him?





TODAY’S Google Doodle marks the spectacular achievements of Nkosi Johnson, a boy who entranced a 10,000-strong target audience revealing his existence with “full-blown AIDS”.

The South African activist was once simply 12 years previous when he died, changing into the longest-surviving kid born with HIV within the nation on the time.

Who was once Nkosi Johnson?

Nkosi Johnson was once South Africa’s well-known kid activist who courageously campaigned for the equivalent rights of youngsters with AIDS.

He was once born Xolani Nkosi in Johannesburg, South Africa on this present day in 1989 – and was once HIV-positive.

His mum, Nonthlanthla Daphne Nkosi, was once HIV-positive and handed the virus directly to her unborn kid.

“He became a statistic: one of more than 70 000 children born HIV-positive in South Africa every year,” explains site Nkosi’s Haven.

Google says {that a} public members of the family officer named Gail Johnson quickly followed Nkosi from an AIDS care centre along with his mum’s blessing. Daphne died of an AIDS-related sickness in 1997.

Together, Gail and Nkosi started their ancient combat in opposition to the autoimmune illness.

Why is Google Doodle celebrating him?

Unfortunately, Nkosi confronted discrimination and rejection whilst seeking to attend college.

As quickly as his HIV standing was once recognized, lecturers and folks hostile his presence.

Gail refused to just accept him being stigmatised, and went public with a grievance.

She received, and Nkosi was once ready to start out courses.

The lad become a “national figure in the campaign to de-stigmatise Aids, with provincial education departments across South Africa moving to draw up new policies”, Nkosi’s Haven explains.

His decided foster mom organised workshops that trained the South African neighborhood about AIDS.

Plus, her efforts caused Parliament to go regulation that required colleges to uphold anti-discrimination insurance policies that safe kids like Nkosi.

And in July 2000, the boy addressed delegates on the 13th International Aids Conference in Durban at the autoimmune illness.

Aged simply 11, he held an target audience of 10 000 delegates in “occasionally tearful silence as he told his story”.

Brave Nkosi mentioned: “Care for us and settle for us – we’re all human beings.

“We are normal. We have hands. We have feet. We can walk, we can talk, we have needs just like everyone else. Don’t be afraid of us – we are all the same.”

Unfortunately, he died the next 12 months, on the age of 12.

In honour of his bravery, the KidsRight organisation created the International Children’s Peace Prize in 2005.

Each 12 months the award – a “Nkosi” statuette – is given to a tender winner for selling kids’s rights.

Meanwhile, NGO Nkosi’s Haven continues to supplies a protected house and healthcare for households suffering from AIDS.

