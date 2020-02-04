When Were Dunkaroos Discontinued? Iconic 90s Snack Set to Return This Summer

Dunkaroos—everybody’s favourite 1990s snack—are making a return this summer time. The cookies and frosting snack will in any case be to be had to acquire in summer time 2020 after being discontinued within the U.S. within the early 2010s.

In 2018, a tweet mentioning that Betty Crocker stated it might relaunch Dunkaroos if the tweet reached 150,000 retweets went viral, nevertheless it became out to be faux. This time round, on the other hand, Dunkaroos has showed it’s coming again in a chain of nostalgic 90s-themed posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Dunkaroos shared a video that includes ’90s pieces and traits, like frosted pointers and cassette tapes, claiming that they’re undoubtedly now not coming again. While the snack emblem stated that ’90s type is almost definitely coming again, they showed that Dunkaroos are undoubtedly coming again this 12 months.

Dunkaroos had been first of all introduced in 1992 in 5 other shapes with small tubs of both chocolate or vanilla frosting. By 1993, those graham crackers had 4 new frosting flavors: chocolate chip, cinnamon, peanut butter, and rainbow sprinkles.

Dunkaroos had been standard within the 1990s and 2000s however had been discontinued within the U.S. in May 2012. Up till now, fanatics of Dunkaroos had to trip to Canada to get their fingers at the snack—the snack emblem even inspired fanatics to achieve this with its Smugglaroos marketing campaign.

While no unencumber date has been introduced but, Dunkaroos are due to come again in the summertime this 12 months. The handiest taste that shall be relaunched first of all is the vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles.

Fans had been inquiring for the go back of the snack for years, together with celebrities corresponding to Kim Kardashian West, Tyler, The Creator, Chrissy Teigen, Frankie Muniz, Josh Peck, Liz Gillies, and Lilly Singh.

In 2018, Kardashian West tweeted: “Obsessed with Dunkaroos. Please come back!”

Tyler, The Creator, tweeted “Dunkaroos I need To Find These” in 2012.

In September 2019, Teigen stated: “if u try to buy Dunkaroos on amazon, u can only get kadunks (still buying)” to which Dunkaroos answered: “Any good?”

Gillies tweeted: “I still want Dunkaroos,” in 2012, and Dunkaroos requested, “still still?”

In 2017, Singh merely tweeted: “Dunkaroos with the vanilla sparkles frosting,” and Dunkaroos stated: “That’s it that’s the tweet.”

In 2016, Peck tweeted: “Wanna watch a Disney channel movie and eat Dunkaroos? #perfectdate” to which Dunkaroos answered: “I’ll bring the Dunkaroos, you bring the Disney Plus”.

Upon learning that Dunkaroos had been returning, Frankie Muniz stated: “Are you kidding me? I live for Dunkaroos!!!!”

In a press unencumber, Jeff Caswell, president of snacks at General Mills, stated: “We’re overjoyed to relaunch Dunkaroos within the U.S. after years of it handiest being to be had in Canada. For those that grew up within the ’90s, the unique cookie-frosting combo represents the style, colour, and amusing of being a child all over that decade.

“We know there may be a large number of love for Dunkaroos, and fanatics all over had been inquiring for it. We’re excited to lend a hand ’90s youngsters relive the entire highest portions of early life.”