What Happened to Michael Hoover After the McDonald’s Fraud Case?

New HBO documentary McMillions targets to elevate the lid of the fraud case of the early 2000s that noticed a prison ring take a look at to get advantages the use of stolen McDonald’s Monopoly tokens. In the first episode, broadcast on Monday, February 3, audience met Michael Hoover, whose $1 million win in the rapid meals promotion raised FBI suspicion, main to an undercover operation that noticed brokers pretending to be filming a industrial with the winners of the festival.

In the McMillions documentary, audience noticed Hoover telling the brokers that he had discovered the $1 million token in a subject of People after the mag he have been studying on the seaside had develop into broken. This suspicious tale led the brokers to examine additional, which led to them finding over 50 folks fascinated by the mail fraud ring.

However, the trial for the McDonald’s fraud case started on September 10, 2001—this is, the day ahead of the 9/11 terror assault, so used to be no longer broadly coated in the media. As such, no longer a lot data exists revealing precisely what came about to Hoover after he recorded that pretend industrial.

A variety of contemporaneous articles do shed some gentle on what came about. On August 22, 2001, Hoover used to be one in all 8 folks arrested and charged with conspiracy to dedicate mail fraud, a price this is punishable by way of a most of 5 years in jail and a $250,000 superb.

In a remark launched at the time, Attorney General John Ashcroft defined the scheme headed by way of safety legit Jerome Jacobson which concerned Hoover as one in all its “winners.”

He mentioned: “The grievance alleges that Jacobson equipped the profitable recreation items to his buddies and co-workers who acted as ‘recruiters.’ These ‘recruiters’ then solicited others who falsely and fraudulently represented that they had been the authentic winners of the McDonald’s recreation.

“After these so called, ‘winners’ received their prize checks, they shared a portion of the proceeds with their ‘recruiters,’ who in turn, provided a portion of the proceeds to Jacobson. More than $13 million worth of grand prizes have been corruptly ‘won’ by the co-conspirators in the scheme.”

Hoover used to be then named in an indictment for conspiracy to dedicate mail fraud on September 11 itself (in keeping with Washington Times), however it used to be no longer reported on whether or not he used to be convicted and sentenced or no longer.

The Daily Beast notes of their article that, “More than 50 defendants were convicted of mail fraud and conspiracy” and that “dozens of other ‘winners’ received only probation and are still paying back their prize money at $50 a month.” However, Hoover isn’t discussed by way of title on this paragraph, in spite of being named 11 occasions somewhere else in the article, suggesting he used to be no longer amongst the ones convicted.”

Notably, in the Washington Times article about the indictment, Hoover’s title is featured in the identical paragraph as that of Stanley Warwick, whose function in the case would possibly light up that of Hoover. In 2005, his widow sued McDonald’s for failing to pay her husband’s winnings in complete, in spite of his case by no means going to trial ahead of his dying in 2003.

A 2004 L.A. Times article would possibly lend a hand provide an explanation for why a few of the instances by no means went to trial. The piece studies that during July of that 12 months, 4 convictions in the case had been overturned, with a three-judge panel of the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals discovering “a whole failure of evidence” on the fees.

Some fees, alternatively, stood. Hoover’s recruiter into the scheme Andrew Glomb, as an example, served three hundred and sixty five days and an afternoon in accordance to Daily Beast, whilst Jacobson served 3 years and is now residing in Georgia. Hoover, in the meantime, is now 75 years previous and is assumed to be residing in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McMillions airs Mondays on HBO.