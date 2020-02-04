Walgreens will pay $7.5 million over phony pharmacist who filled 750,000 prescriptions





Walgreens will pay $7.5 million to settle with California government after an worker used to be criminally charged with impersonating a pharmacist and illegally filling greater than 745,000 prescriptions within the San Francisco Bay Area.

Kim Thien Le has pleaded no longer in charge to criminal impersonation fees. Prosecutors mentioned that from past due 2006 thru 2017, Le used the license numbers of registered pharmacists so as to impersonate them and dispense prescriptions at Walgreens retail outlets in Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

The prescriptions allegedly incorporated greater than 100,000 for opioids corresponding to fentanyl, morphine and codeine.

Le herself didn’t have a pharmacist license, prosecutors mentioned.

The district legal professionals in each counties filed a shopper coverage motion towards Walgreens. Prosecutors on Monday introduced that the drugstore large agreed to settle. The corporate will pay $7.5 million in consequences, prices and remedial bills.

“The burden is at the corporate to ensure its staff are correctly approved and to finish a radical background test,” Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley mentioned in a information free up saying the agreement.

In a observation Monday, Walgreens mentioned Le hasn’t labored for the corporate since 2017.

“Pharmacy quality and safety are top priorities, and upon learning of this issue, we undertook a re-verification of the licenses of all our pharmacists nationwide,” the observation mentioned.

The grievance alleged Walgreens didn’t vet Le completely when it promoted her to positions requiring a license and didn’t be sure that its interior techniques have been robust sufficient to stop an worker from evading them.

