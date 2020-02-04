Wages, economic growth and manufacturing—3 metrics Trump should avoid in tonight’s State of the Union Address





Good morning, Bull Sheeters. Asia, Europe and the U.S. futures are all buying and selling up this morning (as I sort). That’s no small feat bearing in mind the newest grim coronavirus headlines—the first virus-related loss of life in Hong Kong and the quantity of circumstances topping 20,000— plus the puzzling lack of information out of Iowa.

This morning I’m going to transport off the international pandemic beat (I’m certain you don’t thoughts) and head stateside. Tonight is President Trump’s State of the Union speech.

For the instance, I’ve ready a couple of charts (3 to be exact) that I’m slightly sure gets 0 point out in the SOU. Each chart tells us one thing about the state of the financial system.

Let’s soar proper into it.

Employment vs. wages

At 3.5%, the U.S. unemployment price is the envy of the advanced global. It’s at a half-century low. You will pay attention this information level this night. And it is going to get lots of applause.

But wages are not anything to boast about. As the first chart presentations, they’ve ticked up simplest somewhat underneath Trumponomics. The moderate American employee sees a nil.2% fatter paycheck (no longer factored in for inflation) in comparison to the day Trump used to be sworn into administrative center in January, 2017.

As the chart above presentations, Americans earn much less than they did a dozen years in the past. We haven’t begun to climb again to the place we had been in September, 2008 when Lehman Bros collapsed.

Sad.

What about production?

I’d guess Trump gained’t dig too deep into the production numbers this night. The industry wars, the Boeing mess, the slowing international financial system are all doing a role on the “Made in the USA” logo.

Now, the White House did get a robust studying simply the day past of manufacturing facility job. We can simplest hope that wasn’t a blip. But check out orders on sturdy items (except aircrafts). If you run an American corporate that makes stuff, this subsequent chart smartly.

Throughout a lot of 2019, and in particular in the 2d 1/2 of the yr, sturdy items orders had been extra down than up, month-on-month. Maybe a thawing of the U.S.-China industry wars will reinforce this image. Or…perhaps the coronavirus will exacerbate it.

You name this growth?

Yes, America is rising. But those GDP numbers are not anything to crow about. The perfect you’ll be able to say is it’s higher than Europe.

Growth is slowing. That’s the development for all 3 buying and selling powers. You can wager that economists are already recalculating (downwards) 2020 growth projections, factoring in the coronavirus have an effect on.

There are economic achievements Trump can hail this night: housing begins, client self assurance, and sure the unemployment price.

But he’ll be selective in how he items it. Presidents at all times are in the SOU.

