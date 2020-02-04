Twitter Reacts to the New York Knicks Firing Team President Steve Mills

Fans react to the New York Knicks firing workforce president Steve Mills

On Tuesday, following the announcement that the New York Knicks have parted techniques with their workforce president Steve Mills, lovers took to Twitter to specific their perspectives on the state of affairs.

Mills first got to work with the Knicks in 2003, when he was once employed as the Chief Operating Officer and Sports Business President of Madison Square Garden. Mills left the group in 2009 however was once re-hired in 2013 as the workforce’s vp and common supervisor. He was once then promoted to workforce president in 2017, changing Phil Jackson.

The Knicks have now not made a playoff look since the 2012-2013 season, the place they misplaced in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and feature now not had a successful season since, which many lovers imagine is a made from Mills running with the Knicks.

“Steve Mills was the biggest cancer in the Knicks organization. Almost every losing season since 2001 can be attributed to Steve Mills [sic] incompetence. James Dolan did amazing today by finally firing him. This was great for the Knicks,” Twitter person Fredo wrote.

“Since Steve Mills took over as executive VP, the New York Knicks have a record of 178-365. That’s a winning percentage of 32%. Indeed, the worst percentage in the NBA,” wrote Twitter person John Lund.

“My favorite stats for Steve Mills as Prez or GM of Knicks for 13 seasons since ’03. Lost 336 of first 500 games. In 13 years, miss playoffs every season. In 4 years he wasn’t there, NYK made playoffs 3x. Cleared max cap space in ’19, landed no top free-agents,” Twitter person Damon Amendolara, with an image of Mills and a checkmark emoji subsequent to each and every of the stats indexed.

While many lovers praised the choice to section techniques with Mills, some others felt the Knicks struggles are not best attributed to Mills, but in addition the workforce’s proprietor James Dolan.

“The problem with the Knicks is and always has been Dolan plain and simple,” wrote Twitter person Sheriff

“I want them to part ways with Dolan,” Twitter person SAB wrote.

In addition to the information of Mills and the Knicks parting techniques, it was once additionally reported that they’re making plans to goal Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who signed Kawhi Leonard final season. Leonard therefore helped the Raptors win the NBA Championship.

“Removing Steve Mills – a close ally of Dolan who would always be seen as a powerful voice – is the first step towards luring an elite exec like Masai Ujiri. Make no mistake: As dysfunctional as the Knicks are, there’s appeal in being the GM who turns them around,” Chris Mannix wrote.

Included in the Knicks’ announcement in their choice to section techniques with Mills, the workforce introduced that he would proceed to paintings with Madison Square Garden (MSG), which Dolan additionally owns. In the remark, the Knicks mentioned Mills will probably be nominated to the MSG Board.

The Knicks lately have a 15-36 document, which puts them as the 13th ranked workforce in the Eastern Conference. They will tackle the Orlando Magic of their subsequent recreation on Thursday, February 6.