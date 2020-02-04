World 

This Caucus Has to Be the Last Iowa Shitshow

There’s an enormous silver lining right here so far as I’m involved, which is good-bye, Iowa. There isn’t any manner those folks must be allowed to behavior the first caucus in 2024 after this.

I wrote a work for The New York Times on Sunday describing how Iowa and New Hampshire may well be dislodged from their ridiculous and anachronistic perches. Mine is an awesome plan, I should say, even if the DNC won’t ever have the stones to do it. Or so I believed once I wrote it. Now, possibly it has an opportunity. 

Caucuses suck. They aren’t “democracy in action.” Democracy in motion is an individual status in a vote casting sales space wrestling along with his or her sense of right and wrong and pulling a lever. It’s secret. The secret poll is the essence of democracy. And, with as of late’s threats, that poll wishes to be on paper, and counted via hand, to maintain that essence. 

