The wisdom of Clay Christensen

Clay Christensen’s 1997 e book, The Innovator’s Dilemma, is essentially the most influential trade e book of the remaining 3 many years. It imprinted on each and every just right trade chief’s thoughts the likelihood that, even supposing they did the whole lot “right,” they might to find their corporate dealing with deadly disruption from a cheap competitor. “Disrupt yourself” become a contemporary trade mantra because of this.

Christensen died on Jan. 23 on the age of 67, because of headaches of a protracted struggle with leukemia. His remaining interview with Karen Dillon, his long-time collaborator, is being revealed this morning via MIT Sloan Management Review. CEO Daily were given an early peek. Excerpts right here:

On his worry about U.S. productiveness and enlargement:

“I completely concern about this. In…The Prosperity Paradox, we describe 3 varieties of innovation…’maintaining inventions,’ which… is the method of making just right merchandise higher…’potency innovation,’ which is when an organization tries to do extra with much less…and ‘market-creating innovations,’ that means they construct a brand new marketplace for new consumers.’ [The last category] are the supply of enlargement in any economic system… My sense is that we within the United States, like many different evolved international locations, are making an investment some distance an excessive amount of power in potency and maintaining inventions, and no longer sufficient in market-creating inventions.”

On the bounds of Big Data:

“Big data…tends to gloss over or ignore anomalies… [It] tends to be far more focused on correlation rather than causation, and as such ignores examples where something doesn’t follow what tends to happen on average. It’s only by exploring anomalies that we can develop a deeper understanding of causation.”

On proportion buybacks:

“Buybacks are not inherently wrong, but at an extreme they indicate an inability of a firm (and perhaps an entire economic system) to identify market-creating opportunities.”

On why firms nonetheless haven’t solved the innovator’s predicament … even supposing his e book got here out 23 years in the past:

“Companies certainly know more about disruption than they did in 1995, but I still speak and write to executives who haven’t grasped the implications of the theory. The forces that combine to cause disruption are like gravity…they are constant and always at work within and around them. It takes very skilled and very astute leaders to be navigating disruption on a daily base.”

“In my experience, it seems that it’s often easier for executives to spot disruptions occurring in someone else’s industry rather than their own, where their deep and nuanced knowledge can sometimes distract them from seeing the writing on the wall.”

