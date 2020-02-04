‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Says ‘My Dad’ Knew Iowa Caucus Was ‘Garbage’

Meghan McCain has identified for a very long time to not consider the Iowa caucuses.

“This is a disaster,” McCain mentioned Tuesday morning on The View after Monday evening’s meltdown within the first contest of the 2020 Democratic number one race. “And Iowa should completely remove themselves from the caucus in general and turn into a primary next election cycle because they clearly can’t handle the responsibility and the gravity of this.”

“All the staffers and politicians who have gone to Iowa and spent millions of dollars, left their families, campaigned, gone to this state because they believe in the first-in-the-nation caucus status, to have this happen, it’s a load of garbage and I’m done with it,” she persevered. “And I think it does a total disservice to all the candidates who have campaigned so hard.”

Ultimately, McCain mentioned the “person who benefits the most” is Mike Boomberg as a result of he “removed himself” from the early state procedure, opting for to focal point his power nationally and on Super Tuesday in March. This reminded her of any other candidate who bypassed Iowa all through his a couple of presidential runs.

“Not everything’s about my dad, but he completely surpassed going to Iowa in 2000 and 2008, because he didn’t believe in the caucus, and I still don’t,” she mentioned of her father, Senator John McCain. “Up until last night I respected it. But I do think the idea of just going, a group of people holding your hands, and if your vote doesn’t count, you have to give it to another candidate, I think it’s completely archaic and backward.”

During the 2000 number one, John McCain selected to position his focal point on New Hampshire as a substitute of Iowa. While the eventual nominee George W. Bush had a commanding victory within the Iowa caucuses, McCain beat Bush by way of 18 issues in New Hampshire simply over every week later. In 2008, McCain turned into the GOP nominee regardless of coming in fourth position in Iowa at the back of Mike Huckabee, Mitt Romney and Fred Thompson.

McCain mentioned her primary takeaway from the entire thing, “other than it’s a total cluster,” is that Iowa turnout matched 2016 ranges as a substitute of thrashing them, including “There should be more momentum.”