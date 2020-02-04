The U.S. may soon have the world’s oldest nuclear power plants





Bonnie Rippingille seemed out at the wisps of steam curling from the Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant throughout Biscayne Bay with a way of dread. In December federal regulators licensed Florida Power & Light Co.’s request to let the facility’s dual nuclear reactions stay in operation for any other 20 years past the finish in their present licenses. By that time they’ll be 80, making them the oldest reactors in operation any place in the global.

“That’s too old,” mentioned Rippingille, a legal professional and retired Miami-Dade County pass judgement on who used to be dressed in a blue print blouse with white sea turtles on it. “They weren’t designed for this purpose.”

With backing from the Trump management, utilities throughout the country are making ready to apply swimsuit, in the hunt for permission to increase the lifetime of reactors in-built the 1970s to the 2050s as they run up towards the finish in their 60-year licenses.

“We are talking about running machines that were designed in the 1960s, constructed in the 1970s and have been operating under the most extreme radioactive and thermal conditions imaginable,” mentioned Damon Moglen, an professional with the environmental staff Friends of the Earth. “There is no other country in the world that is thinking about operating reactors in the 60 to 80-year time frame.”

Indeed, the transfer comes as different international locations shift clear of atomic power over protection considerations, regardless of its attraction as a carbon-free choice to coal and different fossil fuels. Japan, which used to get greater than 1 / 4 of its electrical energy from nuclear power, close down all its plants in 2011 after a tsunami brought about a nuclear meltdown at 3 reactors in Fukushima. Only a handful have restarted whilst others that may’t meet stringent new requirements are slated to near completely. Germany made up our minds that 12 months to shutter its whole fleet by means of 2022 and is now having bother assembly its formidable local weather targets. Other international locations corresponding to France and Sweden are permitting reactors to retire whilst they diversify into sun and wind power.

By distinction, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is poised to come to a decision this 12 months on requests by means of subsidiaries of Exelon Corp. to increase the existence of 2 nuclear reactors at its Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, about 100 miles from Washington, and Dominion Energy Inc. to increase the existence of 2 nuclear reactors at a power plant in Surry, Virginia.

Dominion has notified the fee it intends to invite permission to increase the existence of 2 extra reactors north of Richmond, Virginia. Duke Energy Corp. has mentioned it plans to hunt license extensions for its whole fleet of 11 nuclear reactors, beginning with 3 in Seneca, South Carolina.

“There are economic benefits,” mentioned Rounette Nader, Duke’s director of nuclear license renewal. “Continuing to operate our existing nuclear fleet is cheaper than replacing it.”

The nuclear trade has been buffeted by means of a wave of early reactor retirements in the face of festival from affordable herbal fuel and backed renewable power. Constructing a brand new nuclear plant—the just one being in-built the U.S. is years at the back of time table and over price range—can value billions of bucks. Retrofitting an current one is much more likely to be in the masses of tens of millions of bucks vary.

“It just makes sense,” mentioned Maria Korsnick, president of the Nuclear Energy Institute, a Washington-based industry staff that represents nuclear utilities. “I don’t think you should look at a plant just on calendar years, but rather the way that plant has been maintained, so many components have been replaced over the years. There is nothing magic about 80.”

Critics corresponding to Edwin Lyman, a nuclear power knowledgeable with the Union of Concerned Scientists, argue that older plants comprise “structures that can’t be replaced or repaired,” together with the garage-sized metal reactor vessels that comprise heaps of nuclear gasoline and will develop brittle after years of being bombarded by means of radioactive neutrons. “They just get older and older,” he mentioned. If the vessel will get brittle, it turns into at risk of cracking and even catastrophic failure. That chance will increase if it’s cooled down too all of a sudden—say in the case of a crisis, when chilly water should be injected into the core to forestall a meltdown.

Other considerations encompass the sturdiness of elements corresponding to concrete and electrical cables, however an advisory board to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the impartial executive company that gave Turkey Point the inexperienced mild to function into the 2050s, mentioned the ones dangers might be controlled safely “without undue risk to the health and safety of the public.”

The fee’s resolution doesn’t take a seat neatly with Philip Stoddard, a bespectacled biology professor who serves as the mayor of South Miami, a town of 13,000 on about 18 miles clear of the Turkey Point plant. He assists in keeping a shop of potassium iodide, used to forestall thyroid most cancers, big enough to offer for each kid in his town will have to the want rise up.

“You’ve got hurricanes, you’ve got storm surge, you’ve got increasing risks of hurricanes and storm surge,” mentioned Stoddard, 62, from the nook workplace in a biology construction on Florida International University’s palm-tree covered campus. All of this no longer handiest will increase the chance of a nuclear crisis, it additionally complicates a possible evacuation, which might put much more lives in danger. “Imagine being in a radiation cloud in your car and you’re sitting there running out of gas because you’re in a parking lot in the freeway,” he mentioned.

Gabriel Ignetti, a 72-year-old Miami resident and retired tune trainer, perspectives nuclear power as a lesser evil than local weather exchange and welcomes extending the lifetime of the plant. “We have a climate emergency,” he mentioned, “and if you have a climate emergency you can’t say we are not going to use that tool.”

That’s some extent backers additionally spotlight to make the case for extending the lives of nuclear power plants. Nuclear power supplies about 20% of the country’s electrical energy and about 55% of the country’s carbon-free power.

Climate exchange may be certainly one of the primary circumstances towards extending the lifetime of Turkey Point, mentioned Kelly Cox, the basic recommend for Miami Waterkeeper, a six-person environmental staff that has joined with the Natural Resources Defense Council and Friends of the Earth to problem the NRC’s approval in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. New knowledge display sea stage upward push in the space succeed in as top as 4.five toes by means of 2070, however regulators from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission didn’t take the ones up to date figures under consideration, mentioned Cox.

“They are going to be flooded,” Cox mentioned. “If we are relicensing a major utility we need to be preparing for the impacts of sea level rise.”

Scott Burnell, a NRC spokesman, mentioned the company’s overview procedure did bear in mind the most up-to-date knowledge to be had on sea stage upward push, however that “the projected rate of sea level rise and associated revisions in flood hazard are slow enough that the plants will have ample time to appropriately analyze and address possible future effects.”

Other considerations exist about the situation of the plant’s unlined earthen cooling canals, a singular gadget that sprawls over just about six thousand acres. Salty water from the canals is leaking underground towards the Biscayne aquifer, the supply of consuming water for roughly three million Floridians, at a charge of a couple of foot an afternoon, Cox mentioned.

Peter Robbins, a spokesman for Florida Power & Light Co., a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Inc., mentioned the software is addressing that downside the use of a sequence of pumps to lower the salinity in the cooling canals. The primary power plant and its crucial part are increased 20 toes above sea stage and are safe by means of concrete and bolstered structures designed to resist hurricanes and floods.

“At the end of the day it’s a very clean, reliable source of electricity,” Robbins mentioned. “More than anything we think this is a win for our customers. It helps keep their reliability high, it helps keep their bills low, and there are no greenhouse gases as part of nuclear.”

In the town of Homestead, no longer a long way from the Turkey Point plant, Brian Goodwin, a burly 52-year-old farmer, mentioned he didn’t imagine in local weather exchange, however helps the reactors’ extension however. “I hope they build another one,” mentioned Goodwin. “It’s good clean power.”

