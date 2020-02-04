Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce turns Lombardi Trophy into beer luge

Maddie Meyer/Getty

As the Kansas City Chiefs proceed their Super Bowl celebrations, tight finish Travis Kelce posted a video to his Instagram, the place he may also be observed the usage of the Lombardi Trophy as a lager luge.

“Growing up playing hockey, I always wanted to chug out of the Stanley Cup after being crowned a champion…No cup on the Lombardi, so I decided to take a ride down the Lombardi Luge!! #LombardiLuge,” Kelce wrote as a caption to his video.

As Kelce wrote in his caption, his video alludes to the NHL’s Stanley Cup, and the way gamers use it as a literal cup after successful the championship.

The St. Louis Blues have been the latest Stanley Cup champions and lots of gamers celebrated via the usage of the trophy as some way of ingesting.

“Hey @budweiserusa…a fitting mug for the King of Beers @StLouisBlues @patmaroon,” the Blues’ play via play broadcaster Chris Kerber wrote with an image of Blues’ gamers pouring beer into the Stanley Cup.

“A little salt, a little lime and a big cup to serve it in. That’s the recipe for a good @MollyBozak marg. #stlblues #StanleyCup,” the Blues’ wrote on their Twitter account with a video of Tyler Bozak chugging from the trophy.

The Blues even incorporated their workforce canine, Barclay, within the Stanley Cup celebrations and allowed him to drink out of the trophy.

“Barclay was timid of the shiny silver thing at first, but after one sip out of the #stanleycup thanks to Bob Plager, Barclay is a fan for life,” the keeper of the Stanley Cup, Philip Pritchard, wrote on his Twitter account.

While the Stanley Cup has been used as a literal cup, Kelce isn’t the one Super Bowl champion to do one thing odd with the Lombardi Trophy. Following the New England Patriots’ victory in final 12 months’s Super Bowl, Patriots’ tight finish Rob Gronkowski dented the Lombardi Trophy all through certainly one of his many celebrations.

In a video posted to Twitter via the Patriots workforce account, Gronkowski tried to bunt a baseball with the trophy whilst attending a Boston Red Sox recreation.

During the Chiefs 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce performed an integral position, with 6 catches, 43 yards receiving and a landing.

Kelce could also be one of the vital first to make use of the Lombardi Trophy as a lager luge, however it’s only the start of the workforce’s birthday party. The Chiefs will hang the championship parade on Wednesday, which might characteristic extra gamers copying Kelce’s thought of the “Lombardi Luge.”