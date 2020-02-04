‘Step Towards Authoritarianism… Elected Monarch’

Independent Maine Senator Angus King took MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber via marvel Monday via pointing out that an acquittal of President Donald Trump, which is anticipated to occur Wednesday within the Senate, can be a “step towards authoritarianism.”

King used to be in want of permitting new testimony and paperwork into Trump’s impeachment trial, a movement that used to be voted down within the Senate Friday via a vote of 51-49.

Trump’s acquittal, mentioned King, is going towards the machine of institutional exams and balances that has been in position for centuries.

“Democracy is unusual in world history,” King defined. “The norm is some kind of authoritarianism, dictators, kings, princes, emperors, you name it. And we are a 200-plus year experiment, and I think what’s going on right now is a step toward authoritarianism.”

“It is allowing an elected monarch, and that’s really what the framers were worried about,” King endured. “That’s why they put the impeachment clause in. There were people who said you don’t need it because you have elections. But they said, no, you’ve got to have some kind of a check on somebody and particularly what makes it even more powerful in this case is the offense we’re talking about involves meddling with the election.”

Independent Maine Senator Angus King mentioned Monday that President Donald Trump’s anticipated acquittal in his impeachment trial used to be a “step towards authoritarianism” within the United States.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty

“If the election itself is the cure, but we can’t trust that the incumbent won’t, you know, finagle the election, it’s not the cure,” King added.

Melber appeared stunned via King’s feedback, telling the senator he used to be “known more for your moderation and your caution than I think for your rhetoric.”

“If a president can say, ‘We’re not going to share any information, any documents, any witnesses, and we’re going to block all witnesses then the impeachment clause is essentially a nullity,” King mentioned. “Obviously, you can’t convict somebody if they control the flow of the evidence.”

King mentioned he used to be nervous that the precedent set via the Senate’s choice.

“Congress has been committing slow-motion institutional suicide for about 50 years,” King mentioned. “The war power, the power over trade, even the power of the purse now, appropriated funds the president can grab and use for some other purpose. And now we’re talking about one of the major checks. What we’re doing is skewing the balance here and it really worries me.”

“The Congress has found that the President has an absolute right to to to stifle information that’s available from the executive branch,” King mentioned in an e mail despatched to Newsweek. “That is, I think the biggest step toward authoritarianism we’ve ever taken in our country’s history. And I don’t think it’s fully realized.”

“I don’t think that the House managers emphasized that they did talk about it, but I don’t think they really got to the heart of how dangerous this is,” King endured. “That there are things at stake here that go way beyond Donald Trump in the 2016 election to the 2020 election. We’re talking about a fundamental change in the way our government works.”

King’s place of business advised Newsweek on Monday that the senator will quickly be freeing an op-ed furthering clarifying his stance on Trump’s impeachment.