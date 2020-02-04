Randy Orton to Explain Attack on Edge

Despite the hurricane in Salt Lake City, WWE’s Monday Night RAW goes on as deliberate because the promotion builds towards the Super Showdown tournament in Saudi Arabia later this month.

According to the authentic RAW preview, Randy Orton is scheduled to deal with his movements towards the returning Edge from final week. After Edge made a marvel go back on the Royal Rumble, Orton took out his former Rated RKO teammate out with a chair and, in storyline, injuring the WWE Hall of Famer.

What will Orton say this night and the way will the remainder of the RAW locker room reply?

In regards to Super Showdown, a triple risk fit to decide Brock “The Beast” Lesnar’s opponent on the Saudi Arabia display will cross down this night. Ricochet, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley are scheduled to face off to get the danger at Lesnar and his WWE Championship.

Ricochet will try to get any other crack at Lesnar after The Beast humiliated him the week of the Royal Rumble. The WWE’s resident superhero did get some revenge right through the Royal Rumble fit when he hit Lesnar within the groin bearing in mind eventual winner Drew McIntyre to knock him out of the hoop.

Lashley has been feuding with Rusev in fresh weeks in order that might play into this fit whilst Rollins has been feuding towards each Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Who will win this night to transfer on to Super Showdown towards Lesnar?

Liv Morgan defeated Lana final week, however enthusiasts will see a rematch this night as Lana appears to get a win again. Will this feud get extra private or will Morgan be ready to go away Lana within the rearview and transfer on?

Here’s the whole lot that took place right through the February three episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS

Opening Segment

After a longer recap package deal of Randy Orton’s assault on Edge, Orton comes out to deal with the group.Orton tries to get started his promo, however with the group booing he says he can not do that and leaves the mic in the course of the hoop and leaves to the again to a refrain of boos.

Lana vs Liv Morgan

Lana wins by means of pinfall after her center rope Flatliner finisher.After the bell, Ruby Riott returns and assaults Liv Morgan. Lana laughs and when Riott leaves, hits Morgan together with her finisher.