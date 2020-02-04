Pete Buttigieg Wakes Up in New Hampshire With a Promise of ‘Transparency’ and a Fresh Dig at Bernie Sanders

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire—Echoing throughout the Rex Theatre’s amplified sound device, Demi Lovato requested, loudly, “What’s wrong with being confident?” the morning after Pete Buttigieg declared victory in the Iowa caucuses sooner than any legit effects have been identified.

The tune have compatibility the instant. Kicking off his first match of 5 right here on Tuesday, the previous South Bend, Indiana, mayor used to be not anything if no longer assured.

Just hours after Iowa’s effects, nonetheless unsure, devolved into a shocking mass of confusion amongst Democratic citizens and applicants, Buttigieg delivered a speech denouncing “my way or the highway” politics—an implicit dig at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the state he swept via a double-digit margin 4 years in the past—and promising “openness” and “transparency” in 2020.

“Now here we are at decision time,” the 38-year-old Democrat mentioned to a complete target market, acknowledging attendees who’re nonetheless “thinking it through” a week sooner than balloting begins right here.

He didn’t point out the phrase “Iowa” in his opening remarks, as an alternative opting to show the web page abruptly. “I’m so glad to be here with you this morning,” he mentioned, to laughs. “I think it’s morning.”

New Hampshire citizens started lining up just about two hours sooner than the kickoff. While Buttigieg didn’t point out the caucus effects, Rep. Annie Kuster, one of his maximum distinguished state supporters, gave a lighthearted nod to the wildness that opened up Monday evening part the rustic away.

“I’m sure when the results are all in, we are going to have a fantastic result!” Kuster mentioned.

Speaking on degree, Buttigieg, who plans on tenting out right here in the Granite State on a daily basis sooner than Feb. 11 number one, added, “if there’s one thing I’ve learned from being on the ground from these early states… it’s just how seriously you all take that.”

Hours previous, Buttigieg urged a win in New Hampshire used to be integral to sweeping the nomination.

“We’re on our way to New Hampshire, on to the nomination, and on to chart a bold new course for our country. But only if you’re with me,” he wrote on Twitter at 2 a.m., pinning the tweet with a hyperlink to his fundraising web page.