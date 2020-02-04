Patrick Mahomes Pulled Off a Super Bowl Feat Sunday That Has Never Happened in 54 Seasons

Patrick Mahomes by means of now has develop into a family title amongst soccer fanatics in America. The younger guy from East Texas performed highschool soccer in the Lone Star State, and sooner than the closing two seasons, he most certainly will have moderately gotten misplaced in a Who’s Who of Texas quarterbacks.

From Davey O’Brien to Johnny Manziel, and from Andre Ware to Robert Griffin III, Mahomes on Sunday did one thing by no means completed in the football-rich state.

Mahomes turned into the primary quarterback from a Texas school or college to win a Super Bowl as a beginning quarterback.

From Port Arthur to El Paso and Amarillo to the Rio Grande Valley, that is somewhat a mind-boggling accomplishment that took greater than part a century to do.

Mahomes, who went to Whitehouse High, performed his school ball at Texas Tech. Somehow via a lengthy line of well-known quarterbacks in Texas, Mahomes is the one Super Bowl-winning quarterback to play school ball in Texas.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Photo by means of Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For rationalization, there were two fresh quarterbacks who performed their highschool ball in Texas, however went directly to play school soccer in any other state. Ironically, either one of the ones quarterbacks—Drew Brees and Nick Foles—went to the similar highschool (Austin’s Westlake High). Of direction, they performed for the Chaparrals in other many years.

Brees performed school ball at Purdue and Foles performed at Arizona.

Mahomes defeated Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship to make the Super Bowl. Tannehill performed at Big Spring High School in Texas sooner than occurring to Texas A&M.

The closing two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks who performed highschool soccer in Texas—Baker Mayfield of Austin’s Lake Travis High and Kyler Murray of Allen High School—each completed their careers at Oklahoma, however began their trips at Texas universities sooner than shifting. Mayfield performed at Texas Tech and Murray went to A&M.

The 2019 Heisman runner-up, Jalen Hurts, additionally performed highschool ball in Channelview, Texas, sooner than going to Alabama for 3 years and likewise completing his profession at Oklahoma.

As for the University of Texas, Colt McCoy performed his school ball there and used to be closing observed at the Washington Redskins roster, and Vince Young is retired. Cam Newton performed a 12 months of ball at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, sooner than profitable the Heisman Trophy at Auburn University. Newton took the Carolina Panthers to the large sport, however he didn’t win the Super Bowl.

Mahomes on Sunday no longer handiest turned into the primary quarterback from a Texas school to win a Super Bowl because the starter, he additionally gained the MVP in an unforgettable manner. He led the Kansas City Chiefs again from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter and rallied his crew to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The maximum Super Bowl wins by means of quarterbacks from faculties in one state come from each California and Indiana, that have 9 apiece.

Joe Montana (Notre Dame) gained 4 Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers, Bob Griese (Purdue) gained two titles with the Miami Dolphins, Brees (Purdue) gained a name with the New Orleans Saints, Len Dawson (Purdue) gained it with the Chiefs and Joe Theisman (Notre Dame) gained a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins.

California school quarterbacks have additionally gained 9 Super Bowls, with Troy Aikman’s (UCLA) 3 Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys main the way in which. Jim Plunkett (Stanford) gained two Super Bowls with the Raiders, John Elway (Stanford) had two titles in Denver, Trent Dilfer (Fresno State) gained a championship with the Baltimore Ravens and Aaron Rodgers (Cal) gained a Super Bowl with Green Bay.

Tom Brady has six Super Bowl wins, which constitute all six from the state of Michigan, the place he performed for the Wolverines. Here are the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and the place they performed soccer in school.

6 — Tom Brady (Michigan)

4 — Terry Bradshaw (La Tech)

4 — Joe Montana (Notre Dame)

3 — Troy Aikman (UCLA/Oklahoma)

2 — John Elway (Stanford)

2 — Bob Griese (Purdue)

2 — Eli Manning (Ole Miss)

2 — Peyton Manning (Tennessee)

2 — Jim Plunkett (Stanford)

2 — Ben Roethlisberger (Miami, Ohio)

2 — Bart Starr (Alabama)

2 — Roger Staubach (Navy)

1 — Drew Brees (Purdue)

1 — Len Dawson (Purdue)

1 — Trent Dilfer (Fresno State)

1 — Brett Favre (Southern Miss)

1 — Joe Flacco (Delaware)

1 — Nick Foles (Arizona)

1 — Jeff Hostetler (West Virginia)

1 — Brad Johnson (Florida State)

1 — Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech)

1 — Jim McMahon (BYU)

1 — Joe Namath (Alabama)

1 — Aaron Rodgers (Cal)

1 — Mark Rypien (Washington State)

1 — Phil Simms (Morehead State)

1 — Ken Stabler (Alabama)

1 — Joe Theisman (Notre Dame)

1 — Johnny Unitas (Louisville)

1 — Kurt Warner (Northern Iowa)

1 — Doug Williams (Grambling)

1 — Russell WIlson (NC State/Wisconsin)

1 — Steve Young (BYU)