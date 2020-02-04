A press convention for President Donald Trump’s re-election marketing campaign used to be interrupted Monday by way of a Jewish American activist, who blamed the president for emerging anti-Semitic sentiment and violence within the U.S.

The match, held in Des Moines Iowa, used to be interrupted as Donald Trump Jr.—the president’s eldest son—used to be on the podium talking.

Video of the development confirmed the activist—Elon Glickman, an organizer for the innovative Jewish American team IfNotNow—being bustled out of the room by way of safety as he shouted at Donald Jr. and his brother Eric on level.

As Donald Jr. used to be mocking 2020 Democratic hopeful Mike Bloomberg, Glickman stood and started shouting, “I’m an American Jew and ever since your father was elected president, more and more Jews are being gunned down every year.”

Audience participants started heckling the activist and Donald Jr. answered, “I don’t think anyone’s done more for Israel and American Jews than Donald Trump,” a declare often made by way of the president and his shut aides and senior officers.

As he used to be dragged away, Glickman addressed all attendees, shouting: “All of you in here are killing Jews, all of you.”

Glickman later posted messages on Twitter explaining his movements and condemning the Trump management’s file on anti-Semitism. “They can drag me out but I’ll never stop fighting for Jewish people,” he wrote.

“@donaldjtrumpJr spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories that are killing American Jews. He & @GOP can’t hide their antisemitism behind support for Israel,” he added. “Jews are rising up to fight white nationalists.”

Though Glickman didn’t specify which conspiracies he used to be relating to, Donald Jr. has propagated anti-Semitic theories about Hungarian-born Jewish billionaire George Soros, who has turn out to be a bogeyman for the worldwide appropriate.

During the new House impeachment probe, as an example, Donald Jr. brushed aside House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff—who’s Jewish—as “hand-picked and supported by George Soros.”

The president has often solid himself as a staunch best friend of the American Jewish inhabitants, bringing up his unquestioning give a boost to for the right-wing Israeli executive led by way of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump has additionally accused Democratic fighters of anti-Semitism for criticizing Israeli coverage against Palestinians, Netanyahu’s nationalist politics and the affect of the pro-Israel foyer within the U.S.

Netanyahu’s executive and pro-Israel teams have praised the president for his shut give a boost to, which has integrated shifting the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. His executive additionally identified Israel’s career of the Golan Heights and dropped U.S. opposition to Israeli settlements within the Palestinian West Bank—either one of that are regarded as unlawful underneath world regulation.

Last month, the Trump management launched its long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, which instructed give a boost to for Israeli annexation of key spaces within the Palestinian West Bank.

But Trump has himself been accused of the use of anti-Semitic rhetoric. In December, as an example, the president spoke to the Israeli American Council and mentioned “a lot” of the attendees “are in the real estate business” and “are brutal killers, not nice people at all.”

The president has additionally criticized Jewish Americans that give a boost to the Democrats, suggesting they’re disloyal Jews—a ancient anti-Semitic trope—for no longer backing the far-right administrations within the U.S. and Israel.

