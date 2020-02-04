Mo’Nique Slams Oprah Winfrey Over Sundance Russell Simmons Doc, Rekindles Old Feud

Oprah Winfrey isn’t having a perfect 2020 thus far. In January she withdrew her fortify for Sundance documentary that includes girls accusing Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. Later that month she discovered herself at the defensive as dozens of authors signed an open letter calling for her to retract her Book Club seal for American Dirt—a singular the authors described as “trauma fetishization.” And now a brand new birthday celebration has joined the pile-on: Mo’Nique, who posted an open letter of her personal on Instagram to slam what she known as a “disparity” in how Winfrey treats other males accused of dangerous habits.

Mo’Nique wrote Monday on Instagram, “You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O’Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you ‘always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the ‘silver lining’. You also said ‘if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment’. When you either are, or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson, and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them?”

Winfrey did, certainly, say each the ones issues all the way through an look on CBS This Morning in October of 2017—quickly after the scoop about Weinstein broke. But in context, Winfrey gave the impression to be pronouncing that the scandal, which she also referred to as a “watershed moment,” went a long way past Weinstein—and that to fake differently by way of making all of it about him would impede the reckoning to practice.

“Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not ‘support’ the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?” Mo’Nique added. “The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers?”

These feedback echo the sentiment 50 Cent expressed final December when he, too, slammed Winfrey for her fortify of the Sundance document. As the rapper put it on the time, “I just want to know why [Winfrey] is only going after her own. When it’s clear the penalties have been far more extreme for African American men.”

Toward the tip of her letter, Mo’Nique became towards a extra private slight—one who has long gone unhealed for years. “My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black women be accused of being difficult for not promoting ‘Precious’ internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment,” Mo’Nique wrote. She has prior to now stated she declined to advertise the movie as a result of Lionsgate, Perry and Winfrey declined to pay her for the extra paintings.

“When I was sixteen and I meet you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up,” Mo’Nique concluded. “You responded, ‘you have to work really really hard’. My sixteen year old self didn’t know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life ‘harder’. Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the ‘right people’. Love you to life, Mo’Nique.”