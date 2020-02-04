MayorCheat Trends After Pete Buttigieg Declares Iowa Caucus Victory Despite Results Being Delayed

#MayorCheat was once the highest trending hashtag within the U.S. on Twitter after Pete Buttigieg declared victory within the Iowa caucus regardless of the consequences being behind schedule.

Technology problems supposed Iowa Democratic Party officers have no longer but launched the consequences from Monday’s caucus, the extremely expected begin to the 2020 primaries.

Nevertheless, Buttigieg, the previous mayor of South Bend, Indiana, gave the impression to recommend he had gained.

In a video posted on Twitter, he stated: “Right off the stage here in Iowa. Incredible night, incredible result, and such phenomenal energy here. We are headed to New Hampshire victorious, and now we gotta build for the next phase.”

In the primary of a chain of tweets, he stated: “Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality.”

He added: “Iowa, you have shocked the nation. By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.” New Hampshire will make a selection applicants on February 11.

The declaration earlier than any legit winner was once introduced induced Twitter customers to blast Buttigieg the usage of the hashtag #MayorCheat.

Among the critics was once Democratic Congressional candidate James Ellars, who wrote: “Bernie won, Andrew Yang did well and #MayorCheat trying to steal the election. What will be done about this? #IowaCaucus.”

Alongside an image of former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi, Rafael Shimunov stated: “#MayorCheat rolls up to New Hampshire with victory badges he awarded to himself.”

TV author David Slade claimed the hashtag was once trending along #BernieReceived because of the paintings of Russian propaganda bots.

“While I can’t yet prove it, I feel safe in saying that both #BernieWon and #MayorCheat are trending because Russian propaganda accounts are amplifying them,” he wrote. “Putin’s goal is to divide us. Instead, let’s stand together, elect Democrats, and sanction his ass out of office.”

Hi.

While I canât but turn out it, I believe secure in pronouncing that each #BernieReceived and #MayorCheat are trending as a result of Russian propaganda accounts are amplifying them.

Putinâs objective is to divide us. Instead, letâs stand in combination, elect Democrats, and sanction his ass out of place of business.

— David Slack (@slack2thefuture) February 4, 2020

Iowa Democratic Party officers have stated ultimate effects from the caucus could be launched afterward Tuesday and insisted the issue was once no longer a results of “a hack or an intrusion,” the Associated Press reported.

IDP Communications Director Mandy McClure stated one of the most extend was once because of problems with a brand new cell app that was once advanced to record effects to the birthday celebration. Caucus organizers reported that they’d issues downloading the app and different system faults.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg wasn’t the one candidate who didn’t stay up for the consequences to be introduced earlier than suggesting they’d finished smartly.

“It looks like it’s going to be a long night, but we’re feeling good,” former Vice President Joe Biden stated, including that the overall effects would “be close.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders added that he had “a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa.”

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg arrives at an eye birthday celebration at Drake University on February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Win McNamee/Getty Images