Jeff Bezos Accuses His Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Brother of ‘Extortion’

Jeff Bezos and his leader of safety on Monday accused the brother of Bezos’ female friend of seeking to extort the Amazon leader after leaking his non-public textual content messages to the National Enquirer.

In a submitting in California court docket, Bezos and his longtime non-public safety guide, Gavin de Becker, declare that Michael Sanchez, the older brother of Bezos’ female friend, Lauren, is abusing the California criminal device in an try to extract cash from Bezos, the sector’s wealthiest guy. The case stems from Sanchez’s leaks of textual content messages between Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to the National Enquirer, as first reported through The Daily Beast in early 2019.

Michael Sanchez filed a defamation lawsuit in opposition to Bezos and de Becker in California on Friday, accusing them of defaming him via public statements and feedback to the clicking that implicated Sanchez in the ones leaks. Sanchez is looking for unspecified damages.

“Extortion rears its head again in this lawsuit, this time not only aimed at Defendants but also directly threatening speech protected under the First Amendment,” wrote William Isaacson, the lawyer for Bezos and de Becker, of their Monday movement. “By filing this lawsuit, Mr. Sanchez hopes to put himself back on the front pages and extract money from Defendants by leveraging the current media environment to harass them.”

Bezos’ movement, and Sanchez’s underlying lawsuit in opposition to him and de Becker, come a yr nearly to the day after Sanchez was once published as the principle supply in the back of an enormous Enquirer disclose on Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez. American Media Inc., the Enquirer’s guardian corporate, has since showed that Michael Sanchez supplied textual content messages between the couple that undergirded that tale.

Sanchez hasn’t ever denied that he supplied the ones textual content messages, and actually admitted in his lawsuit that he labored with AMI on its Bezos disclose “to get ahead of the story,” as his lawsuit characterizes his involvement. The lawsuit additionally admits that AMI paid him $200,000 for info that knowledgeable the Enquirer’s reporting—“to cooperate strategically” at the tale, because the lawsuit places it.

The criticism Sanchez filed on Friday seems to be the 3rd draft of the lawsuit. Two earlier, unfiled variations, each and every drafted through other lawyers, have been hooked up as reveals to Bezos’ and de Becker’s movement. One of the ones undated drafts even alleged violations of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act through Bezos, de Becker, and Lauren Sanchez’s ex-husband, Hollywood ability agent Patrick Whitesell, jointly known as the “Jeff Bezos Protection Racket.” Those allegations didn’t make it into the model of the lawsuit filed on Friday.

Bezos’ and de Becker’s movement on Monday seeks to brush aside Sanchez’s lawsuit beneath a California regulation that penalizes “strategic lawsuits against public participation,” often identified through the acronym SLAPP. The regulation permits for the swift dismissal of frivolous proceedings designed to stifle a defendant’s First Amendment rights.

“California’s anti-SLAPP law is one of the strongest in the country, and has the most developed law surrounding it,” in keeping with Ken White, a former federal prosecutor within the state and now a spouse on the Los Angeles regulation company Brown, White & Osborn, LLP. “Judges are quite familiar with it here and generally do not hesitate to grant the motions when warranted.”

“I think this turns on how competent Sanchez’s lawyers are at opposing the SLAPP,” White mentioned of the anti-SLAPP movement on this case. “The quantum of evidence needed to survive is very small—Sanchez only needs to offer evidence that, if accepted as true, could possibly be enough. So, if they can get their act together more than they did in the poorly-drafted complaint, they could survive. But the defense has the upper hand.”

At factor is reporting that exposed and detailed Sanchez’s involvement within the Enquirer tale. The Daily Beast first reported that Sanchez had supplied the tabloid with Bezos’ textual content messages. The Wall Street Journal therefore reported that Sanchez and AMI had a contractual settlement beneath which Sanchez can be paid $200,000 to give you the Enquirer with the textual content messages and images that knowledgeable its Bezos reporting.

“It was Michael Sanchez who tipped the National Enquirer off to the affair on Sept. 10, 2018, and over the course of four months provided all of the materials for our investigation,” AMI mentioned in a March 2019 observation.

Sanchez has sought, in his lawsuit and public statements since ultimate yr, to deflect questions on his involvement through denying that he supplied AMI with nude pictures of Bezos, which the Amazon leader claimed AMI had utilized in an try to extort him. Contrary to Sanchez’s claims in his lawsuit, The Daily Beast by no means reported that Sanchez supplied AMI with the ones pictures.

The anti-SLAPP movement takes goal at that tactic immediately. “The Complaint fabricates defamatory statements to manufacture a basis for a lawsuit,” Isaacson writes. “Mr. Sanchez does this by inventing statements that are not anywhere within the materials he cites.”

Sanchez’s lawsuit additionally claims, inaccurately, that this newsletter sourced its reporting on Sanchez to “Amazon investigators.”

His lawsuit in opposition to Bezos and de Becker comes within the wake of reporting on a prison inquiry into the instances surrounding the Enquirer’s Bezos reporting. The Wall Street Journal reported ultimate month that federal prosecutors in New York have proof that Lauren Sanchez supplied communications with Bezos to her brother, who therefore bought them to AMI.

A separate inquiry commissioned through de Becker and funded through Bezos has concluded with average to prime self belief that the federal government of Saudi Arabia effectively hacked Bezos’ telephone. That document didn’t conclude that any subject material within the Enquirer’s tale had come from the Saudis.