Iran sentences ‘CIA spy’ to death for leaking details of its nuclear program to the US
World 

Iran sentences ‘CIA spy’ to death for leaking details of its nuclear program to the US

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


IRAN’s best court docket has nowadays given a death sentence to a person convicted of spying for the CIA.

Amir Rahimpour “earned a lot of money” to cross on details about Iran’s nuclear programme to the US, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili mentioned.

AP:Associated Press

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili in a press convention in Tehran, Iran[/caption]

According to Fars information company, Gholamhossein Esmaili mentioned:  “Amir Rahimpour who was a CIA spy and got big pay and tried to present part of Iran’s nuclear information to the American service had been tried and sentenced to death and recently the supreme court upheld his sentence.”

In a separate remark nowadays, Iran’s judiciary spokesman claimed “two more American spies” have been spying whilst the use of an NGO as a canopy.

Mr Esmaili mentioned that they had been sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage and 5 years for appearing towards nationwide safety.

The names of the folks would no longer be launched but as a result of the sentence has no longer been finalised, Esmaili informed a press convention streamed continue to exist the judiciary’s website online.

News of Amir Rahimpour’s death sentence being showed comes at a time of prime rigidity between Tehran and Washington.

In January, best Iranian common Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ out of the country operations arm, used to be killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

In reaction, Iran fired ballistic missile at two Iraqi army bases housing US forces.

Tensions had been prime between Iran and the US since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal.

MOST READ IN NEWS

pool riddle


The eight unanswered questions surrounding the Barrymore pool death thriller

'SEXUAL MENACE'


Man slit younger mum's throat as a result of she 'laughed' at his sexual advances

NO RISKS


Terrifying 5-foot python discovered hiding on circle of relatives's patio however can YOU spot it?

HOME AND AFFRAY


Ex-Home And Away megastar Josh Quong Tart arrested for ‘attacking cop’

LEGALLY BLOND


Inside Super Bowl streaker's glam existence taking attractive selfies round the global


YEARS OF NEGLECT


Breast most cancers surgeon could have 'operated on 1,000 sufferers unnecessarily'

NO RISKS


Coronavirus shuts down playing town Macau the place David Beckham set to open on line casino


DESPERATE SEARCH


FBI joins hunt for abducted toddler boy after mother's homicide & dad's suicide

CREDIT COMING?


Universal Credit shake-up on the means as MPs call for lend a hand with five-week wait

'I'M FROM WUHAN'


Woman ‘fights off rapist by coughing and pretending she has killer virus’


The Iran nuclear deal used to be an settlement between the Islamic Republic and a bunch of global powers geared toward scrapping the Middle Eastern nation’s nuclear guns programme.

The deal noticed Iran agree to do away with its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium through 98 according to cent.

Enriched uranium is a important part for making nuclear guns and in nuclear energy stations and through curtailing the quantity Iran produce is some way to curb the quantity of guns produced.

AP:Associated Press

An Iranian safety legit in protecting clothes strolling thru section of the Uranium Conversion Facility simply outdoor the Iranian town of Isfahan[/caption]

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced his country would stop observing restrictions on its stocks of enriched uranium
EPA

President Rouhani mentioned his nation would prevent looking at restrictions on its shares of enriched uranium[/caption]

Donald's Trump's administration has already imposed tough economic sanctions on Tehran.
AFP or licensors

Donald’s Trump’s management has already imposed difficult financial sanctions on Tehran[/caption]



Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

ISIS brides start ‘influencer’ Instagram channels praising jihadis and begging for cash from inside al-Hawl refugee camp

ISIS brides start ‘influencer’ Instagram channels praising jihadis and begging for cash from inside al-Hawl refugee camp

Georgia Clark 0
Coronavirus could spark GLOBAL DOWNTURN as oil prices plunge to one-year low and Chinese stocks plummet

Coronavirus could spark GLOBAL DOWNTURN as oil prices plunge to one-year low and Chinese stocks plummet

Georgia Clark 0

‘Step Towards Authoritarianism… Elected Monarch’

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *