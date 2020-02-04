Iran sentences ‘CIA spy’ to death for leaking details of its nuclear program to the US





IRAN’s best court docket has nowadays given a death sentence to a person convicted of spying for the CIA.

Amir Rahimpour “earned a lot of money” to cross on details about Iran’s nuclear programme to the US, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili mentioned.

AP:Associated Press

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili in a press convention in Tehran, Iran

According to Fars information company, Gholamhossein Esmaili mentioned: “Amir Rahimpour who was a CIA spy and got big pay and tried to present part of Iran’s nuclear information to the American service had been tried and sentenced to death and recently the supreme court upheld his sentence.”

In a separate remark nowadays, Iran’s judiciary spokesman claimed “two more American spies” have been spying whilst the use of an NGO as a canopy.

Mr Esmaili mentioned that they had been sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage and 5 years for appearing towards nationwide safety.

The names of the folks would no longer be launched but as a result of the sentence has no longer been finalised, Esmaili informed a press convention streamed continue to exist the judiciary’s website online.

News of Amir Rahimpour’s death sentence being showed comes at a time of prime rigidity between Tehran and Washington.

In January, best Iranian common Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ out of the country operations arm, used to be killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

In reaction, Iran fired ballistic missile at two Iraqi army bases housing US forces.

Tensions had been prime between Iran and the US since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal.

The Iran nuclear deal used to be an settlement between the Islamic Republic and a bunch of global powers geared toward scrapping the Middle Eastern nation’s nuclear guns programme.

The deal noticed Iran agree to do away with its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium through 98 according to cent.

Enriched uranium is a important part for making nuclear guns and in nuclear energy stations and through curtailing the quantity Iran produce is some way to curb the quantity of guns produced.

AP:Associated Press

An Iranian safety legit in protecting clothes strolling thru section of the Uranium Conversion Facility simply outdoor the Iranian town of Isfahan

EPA

President Rouhani mentioned his nation would prevent looking at restrictions on its shares of enriched uranium

AFP or licensors

Donald's Trump's management has already imposed difficult financial sanctions on Tehran





