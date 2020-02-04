Ikea announces first big UK store closure

Image copyright

Ikea has introduced that it is going to close down its Coventry metropolis centre store this summer time, in its first big closure of a UK outlet.

The Swedish flat-pack furnishings massive mentioned the store had made “consistent losses” because it opened in 2007, with fewer other people visiting it than anticipated.

It mentioned it might be consulting the 352 employees affected and would attempt to to find them jobs at different retail outlets.

Ikea added that it remained dedicated to enlargement within the UK.

Ikea mentioned the store, certainly one of 22 within the UK, have been constructed within the metropolis centre as certainly one of its earliest examples of checking out a brand new structure to fulfill consumers’ converting wishes and expectancies.

“However, given its location and the size of the land available at the time, the store was built over seven levels, which resulted in a significant impact on the operating costs of the store and the shopping experience for customers,” the company added.

“In addition, the changing behaviour of customers in the area who prefer to shop in retail parks and online has resulted in visitor numbers being substantially lower than expected and continuing to decrease over time.”

After the closure, consumers should adventure to Birmingham, Nottingham or Milton Keynes to seek out their nearest Ikea department.

Local other people had been reacting to the transfer on social media.

Adapting to modify

Ikea retail outlets are typically in out-of-town places and the company has made more than a few makes an attempt to deliver its shops to metropolis centres.

In 2018, it closed 3 smaller inner-city collection-point retail outlets in Norway, which have been a take a look at for a brand new structure that it was hoping to roll out international.

Other outlets had been more difficult hit by way of the upward thrust of on-line buying groceries, ensuing within the disappearance of plenty of well known UK High Street manufacturers.

Already this 12 months, division store chain Beales has fallen into management, whilst John Lewis has warned that its group of workers bonus is also doubtful after it reported decrease Christmas gross sales at its retail outlets.

Ikea is making an attempt to reply to converting buyer tastes, says Patrick O’Brien, GlobalData’s retail analysis director.

“When the Coventry Ikea was once opened, it was once nonetheless very a lot about implementing the ‘Ikea manner’ on consumers; you stroll this fashion around the maze, you select it up your self, you set it in combination your self.

“Things have moved on in UK retail now, it is all about how easiest to serve the buyer, and Ikea has needed to adapt and alter their fashion.

“This is about Ikea adapting how it uses physical spaces rather than a beginning of a retreat.”