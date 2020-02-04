How to Watch Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address

President Trump is slated to give his 3rd State of the Union cope with on Tuesday night time—someday after the Iowa caucuses and an afternoon prior to the Senate is slated to vote on his impeachment.

The president historically addresses a joint consultation of Congress in the House chambers, giving an replace about the U.S. financial system, international coverage, and different home problems. However, the Iowa caucuses—which can be in large part observed as the kick-off to the 2020 election season—may urged him to point out his re-election effort.

At the similar time, the speech’s proximity to the Senate vote would possibly push Trump to convey up the House’s historical vote to impeach him.

According to The New York Times, the theme of Trump’s cope with is the “Great American Comeback.” While the speech was once reportedly penned by way of speechwriters Vince Haley and Ross Worthington, the White House stated it is going to be “President Trump’s own words.”

“The president is a best-selling author and deeply gifted orator who packs arenas and has a meticulous and carefully honed method for writing his speeches, whether it be at a rally, a manufacturing plant opening or the State of the Union,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley stated in a observation.

The cope with is slated to start at nine p.m. ET, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give the Democratic reaction to Trump’s speech after he’s completed.

Other than gazing the State of the Union and the reaction on the primary cable networks, there are more than one tactics for cord-cutters to circulation the speech free of charge:

C-SPAN might be streaming the speech on their website online, and more than one are living streams on YouTube might be to be had—together with ones from PBS NewsHour, ABC News, CBS News, USA Today, and The Wall Street Journal.