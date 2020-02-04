How a powerful and toxic trio at Victoria’s Secret made life hell for some of the world’s top models





FOR years, the heavenly name of Victoria’s Secret Angel was once one of the maximum coveted gigs in the modelling global.

Beauties Gisele Bundchen, Karlie Kloss and Heidi Klum all loved global stardom after showing at the annual underwear type display.

Getty Images

But now the undies emblem has had a dizzying fall from grace amid claims of sexism, harassment and bullying.

In an explosive exposé revealed in the New York Times over the weekend, models have claimed they had been humiliated via a top corporate ­govt. Others claimed they had been burdened into posing nude via one of the emblem’s photographers.

Senior staff have even accused the label’s proprietor of turning a blind eye for years to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein assaulting models.

At the middle of the proceedings is Ed Razek, 71, the former leader ­advertising officer of Victoria’s Secret guardian corporate L Brands, who stepped down in August final yr.

Employees stated they witnessed Razek direct lewd feedback at twiglet Bella Hadid throughout a type display becoming in 2018.

FORGET THE PANTIES

Witnesses instructed how Razek watched as Hadid, then 21, was once measured for undies forward of the type display to ensure it could now not be too revealing to be proven on tv. Three other folks at the becoming instructed how he all at once introduced: “Forget the panties.”

The advertising exec was once allegedly focused on whether or not broadcasters would let Hadid stroll “down the runway with those perfect titties”.

In the identical becoming, Razek allegedly positioned his hand on some other type’s crotch.

After the alleged incidents, one horrified worker claims they offered the corporate’s human assets division with a file of proceedings about the aged govt.

Further accusations come with how Razek would every now and then ask scantily clad models for their telephone numbers or invite them to sit down on his lap.

Getty – Contributor

Getty Images – Getty

Getty Images – Getty

Another Victoria’s Secret type, Andi Muise, tells how her four-year profession with the label ended after she refused Razek’s advances in 2007.

Aged simply 19, she was once first of all excited to be invited to dinner together with her boss however claims she became him down when he attempted to kiss her in his chauffeur-driven automotive.

For months afterwards, the type claims Razek pestered her with ­suggestive emails, the place he invited her to the Turks And Caicos islands and presented to shop for a space for them each in the Dominican Republic.

In one e mail, she says he wrote: “I need some place sexy to take you!”

Muise says she was once well mannered in her replies to offer protection to her profession however she drew a line when Razek invited her to his New York house for dinner.

Soon after, she realized she had now not been forged in the 2008 Victoria’s Secret display.

‘ACCEPTED AS NORMAL’

The former advertising boss additionally faces accusations of bullying from personnel contributors together with one incident the place public family members worker Casey Crowe Taylor was once berated over her weight.

At a buffet lunch, Casey says Razek blocked her from having a 2nd serving, telling her to put off the bread and pasta.

Casey complained to HR however went directly to give up weeks later.

She stated: “This abuse was once laughed off and permitted as standard. It was once nearly like brainwashing.

“And anyone who tried to do anything about it wasn’t just ignored. They were punished.”

Despite leaving the corporate final yr, there are fears Razek nonetheless wields a massive quantity of energy in the organisation.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Months after he give up, a Victoria’s Secret exec, Monica Mitro, lodged a harassment declare in opposition to her ex-colleague. The following day, she was once instructed via HR she was once being put on brief go away.

Mitro not too long ago reached an unknown monetary agreement with the corporate.

One of Razek’s shut buddies, Russell James, was once a photographer for Victoria’s Secret and has additionally been accused of abusing his place.

James — who was once paid tens of 1000’s of kilos in step with shoot — allegedly burdened models to pose nude after Victoria Secret jobs.

One grievance centres round a charity birthday celebration held at Virgin rich person Sir Richard Branson’s unique Necker Island in the Caribbean in 2010. James made a Charlie’s Angels-inspired promotional video for the tournament, starring Branson as “The Billionaire’’ and Victoria’s Secret angels as his personnel.

The snapper devised and starred in the cheeky clip to put it on the market a live-streamed fundraising tournament on Branson’s personal island for a charity supporting girls in growing international locations. But unbeknown to Branson, models have stated they got all-expenses journeys to the bash on the situation they pose nude for James’ private challenge — an erotic shiny ebook.

EXPLICIT IMAGES

Model Alison Nix has stated she and at least two different invitees agreed to the specific photographs taken via James, hoping this may result in everlasting paintings with the undies emblem.

At the fundraiser, Nix — then 22 — claimed models had been plied with alcohol and anticipated to mingle with the wealthy and powerful. Photos from the tournament display Branson — wearing an Austin Powers-style jacket and Union Jack boxers — along models in Halloween costumes.

Nix stated: “We were shipped out there, and all these rich men were flirting with us.” She added that ­models had been asking themselves: “Are we here as high-end prostitutes or for charity?” Two bare footage of Nix later seemed in James’ espresso desk ebook Angels together with her consent, however she by no means labored for Victoria’s Secret once more.

A Virgin spokesman stated: “Richard and his circle of relatives attended an tournament hung on Necker Island aimed at elevating consciousness and price range to combat fistula, a purpose that Virgin’s basis has supported for a few years.

“Virgin, Richard and his family have no knowledge of anyone being invited to the event for any reason other than to support the cause.”

While Virgin denies Branson had any wisdom of the models’ further assignments, the Sixties-style promo video provides an perception into the old-fashioned gender politics held via the ones in command at Victoria’s Secret.

AP:Associated Press

Getty – Contributor

Since 2015, stocks of the underwear label’s guardian corporate L Brands have plummeted via greater than 75 in step with cent.

Six present and former staff instructed the New York Times that during an try to transfer with the occasions, some professionals had urged a extra numerous and inclusive rebrand. Three stated they had been pushed out of the corporate following their suggestions.

In 2018, Razek brought about a stir after he instructed Vogue mag he had dominated out having plus-size or transgender models in the Angels type displays.

He stated: “I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy.”

When L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner was once requested in a assembly final yr what he considered the retail pattern for embracing other frame varieties, he responded: “Nobody goes to a plastic surgeon and says, ‘Make me fat’.”

Despite those defences of its place, the corporate introduced it could cancel the annual Angels ­type display to paintings on a picture overhaul in a while after Razek give up final August. There also are questions over Wexner’s one-time friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The paedophile — who killed himself in his prison cellular whilst going through intercourse trafficking fees in August 2019 — controlled Victoria’s Secret’s funds.

FAKE AUDITIONS

Wexner granted the financier nearly overall keep an eye on of his private accounts. But at the peak of the underwear company’s recognition from 1995 to 2006, Epstein would invite wannabe models to faux auditions. At least two girls say they had been assaulted via Epstein, in keeping with court docket paperwork.

One stated: “I had spent all of my savings getting Victoria’s Secret lingerie to prepare for what I thought would be my audition. But instead it seemed like a casting call for ­prostitution. I felt like I was in hell.”

Wexner has stated he and Mr Epstein parted tactics round 2007, the yr after Florida prosecutors charged him with a intercourse crime. In September final yr, Wexner instructed buyers: “Being taken merit of via somebody who’s . . . so wicked is one thing I’m embarrassed I’m even with regards to.

“In the present, everyone has to feel enormous regret for the advantage that was taken of so many young women.” Yet 3 L Brands executives have come ahead to mention Wexner was once instructed of Epstein’s behaviour in the mid-Nineties however there was once no signal the boss acted in this data.

A spokesman for L Brands stated: “We regret any instance where we did not achieve this objective and are fully committed to continuous improvement and complete accountability.”

And Razek instructed the New York Times: “The accusations in this reporting are categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context. I’ve been fortunate to work with countless world-class models and gifted professionals and take great pride in the mutual respect we have for each other.”

The Sun has contacted Victoria’s Secret for remark. Insiders now speculate that Wexner is taking a look into promoting the undies massive.

But with this present raft of proceedings, it’s most likely no marvel that Victoria’s Secret is putting up its halo.





