Horrific video of woman being stoned to death by ‘Taliban’ mob screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ spark outrage in Afghanistan
Horrific video of woman being stoned to death by ‘Taliban’ mob screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ spark outrage in Afghanistan

HARROWING photos has emerged of an Afghan woman being stoned to death.

A spokesperson for Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani says the sickening photos from Ghor is the paintings of the Taliban, branding it an act of “cruelty and atrocity”.

The sickening photos displays the woman cowering in a hollow
The woman is shoved into a mud hollow

In the sickening scenes, which Sun Online has made up our minds now not to proportion, the woman can also be observed cowering in a mud hollow and overlaying herself whilst she is pelted with stones by an enormous crowd of males.

The throng does now not relent as she screams out in ache.

Some of the boys additionally shout “Allahu Akbar” as they torture the helpless woman.

The Taliban declare the video is from 2015, then again – bringing up an notorious clip of a woman named Rokhshana who used to be stoned to death allegedly for committing adultery, additionally in Ghor province.

Stoning is prohibited beneath the Afghan charter, however observed as a “legitimate punishment” inside the Taliban and their managed spaces.

Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for president Ashraf Ghani mentioned: “I’m completely stunned and saddened once I watched a video on Twitter in which a bunch of Taliban is stoning an blameless woman.

“Taliban’s cruelty and atrocity under the name of Islam is a crime against humanity”.

And refuting the Taliban’s claims of the outdated clip, activist Farangies Shah mentioned: “Yesterday [the Taliban] stoned a woman in Ghor, the following day such acts will succeed in the shores of the United States.

“Don’t forget, you can appease the oppressor but their roots will spread and the problem will persist”.

Meanwhile, outstanding activist Laila Haidari collated the claims.

She mentioned: “The depth of their violence and what they may be able to do towards girls in the absence of regulation and order is obviously visual.

“We have to think about how we can stand up against this approaching horror”.

Afghan officers are investigating the clip, with the human rights fee telling RFERL they had been running on setting up the video’s date, and why the woman used to be killed.

A big team of males shout at her and pelt her with stones
Afghan rights teams are investigating the horrific clip



