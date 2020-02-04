Hong Kong reports its 1st coronavirus dying, the 2nd outside mainland China





Hong Kong reported its first dying in the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday, in step with Cable TV, placing new power on chief Carrie Lam to include its unfold via the densely populated Asian monetary hub.

The 39-year-old affected person is handiest the 2nd particular person outside of mainland China to die after contracting the new virus. According to previous data launched by means of the Hong Kong authorities, the affected person had a pre-existing sickness and used to be admitted to the medical institution on Jan. 31.

He had traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese town at the epicenter of the outbreak, by way of high-speed rail on Jan. 21 and returned to Hong Kong two days later. Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority didn’t in an instant reply to a request for remark.

Hong Kong has 15 showed coronavirus circumstances and is on the entrance traces of the now-global struggle to include the sickness, which has claimed greater than 360 lives in mainland China since rising in December. There had been 425 deaths globally, the overwhelming majority in Hubei province, the place Wuhan is positioned. Earlier this week, a 44-year-old died in the Philippines after contracting the virus.

The information emerged as Lam held a normal information briefing ahead of assembly with the town’s Executive Council, in the future after saying additional closures at ports of access. She stopped in need of utterly sealing off the border.

The dying will most probably pile additional power on Lam to close the border with China—a requirement of hundreds of hanging native scientific staff—as deep mistrust left over from months of violent anti-government protests gasoline issues she isn’t doing sufficient to prevent the virus from spreading.

“Lam has no excuse but to tighten up the measures on border control, including stopping mainland travelers and mandatory quarantine for those Hong Kongers who returned from the mainland,” mentioned opposition lawmaker Alvin Yeung. “We understand the mother of the deceased was also infected. That is to say there’s a risk of community spreading, hence actions must be taken now.”

Lam mentioned Hong Kong is sourcing scientific provides globally and stocking hospitals used to be the first precedence, after a scarcity of surgical mask brought about panic purchasing. She additionally mentioned Hong Kong used to be running intently with government in neighboring Guangdong, a southern mainland province.

“The consequences yesterday were quite serious,” she advised newshounds of the strike’s affect on medical institution products and services. “Critical operations have been affected.”

In addition to the partial border closure, her authorities’s efforts to chase away the outbreak come with an extension of faculty vacations.

The coronavirus has rattled world markets, led airways to cancel flights to and from China and observed thousands and thousands on the mainland quarantined as Beijing and governments round the international combat to include its unfold. The collection of circumstances in China has crowned 20,000.

