Hong Kong protests birthed a new hospital worker union. The coronavirus has prompted its first strike





Thousands of public sector healthcare employees in Hong Kong on Tuesday went on strike for the second one day in a row to call for rapid closure of the town’s border with mainland China to stop the unfold of the fatal coronavirus.

The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA) mentioned on Tuesday night that greater than 7,000 union contributors—round 10% of public hospital employees—joined in the second one day of the strike, an build up from yesterday, when round 2,700 employees participated.

Hong Kong showed its first coronavirus-related demise on Tuesday morning. It is the second one demise to happen out of doors of mainland China, the place the outbreak originated. The coronavirus has inflamed 17 folks in Hong Kong, together with the 39-year-old guy who died.

On Tuesday night, the HAEA mentioned it is going to proceed the strike into a 3rd day, and reiterated its primary call for.

“The closing of the border must be immediately implemented and there is absolutely no room for negotiation,” the union mentioned in a observation.

The union additionally repeated its call for to fulfill with the town’s leader government Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.

“If Carrie Lam has any intention to truly tackle the infection spreading in Hong Kong, she must have a public meeting with the HAEA tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” the HAEA mentioned.

The employees are a part of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA), an 18,000-member union of public hospital gadget staff shaped in December in the course of the anti-government protests.

On Monday night, Lam, who’s thus far refused to fulfill with the union, gave the impression to give the employees a minimum of a partial concession. She introduced that 4 border crossings between Hong Kong and mainland China would shut, leaving simply 3 open: Hong Kong International Airport, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, and Shenzhen Bay Port.

Hong Kong leader government Carrie Lam speaks on the Central Government Complex on Feb. 3, 2020 in Hong Kong. The authorities introduced they’ll close down all however two of the border crossing stations with mainland China. Anthony Kwan—Getty Images

Lam additionally introduced on Tuesday morning that authorities officers have been barred from dressed in surgical marks in an effort to save provides for clinical personnel. One of the hospital union’s calls for is that the federal government supply good enough face mask, that are briefly provide in Hong Kong. The transfer used to be a reversal, since officers—together with Lam herself—have worn mask in press briefings in the previous few weeks.

At the similar time, Lam didn’t deliberate to a general border shutdown nor to the call for that employees now not face disciplinary motion for hanging, two of the union’s 5 calls for. A next discussion between the HAEA contributors and the Hospital Authority, the group that manages all of the public hospitals in Hong Kong, broke down, and union contributors voted to proceed hanging. HAEA’s 3 different calls for relate to clinical preparedness—extra face mask to curb the lack, enough isolation wards for coronavirus sufferers, and reinforce and protecting equipment for personnel running within the wards.

The first day of the strike, which on Monday incorporated 300 docs and 900 nurses, “seriously delayed” products and services in hospitals, in step with the Hospital Authority.

The novel coronavirus has inflamed virtually 21,000 folks international and brought about 427 deaths as of Tuesday.

Another 5 calls for

The hospital employees’ union’s 5 calls for echo the message of the wider political protest motion that requires “five demands, not one less”—an unsurprising tribute, because the union emerged from the antigovernment demonstrations that gripped the town remaining yr.

The protests, sparked in June 2019 by means of a now-withdrawn invoice that may have allowed for extradition to mainland China, advanced into a huge motion calling for democratic reforms in Hong Kong, and energized employees throughout a large number of sectors in a town recognized extra for its friendliness to finance, loose business, and open markets than for politically-charged arranged hard work actions.

During the second one part of 2018, Hong Kong’s hard work division gained 10 programs to shape new business unions. During the similar length in 2019, when the protests have been in complete swing, the dep. gained 135 programs, together with from the HAEA.

Staff contributors of Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, which employs 75,000 folks citywide, queue as much as signal a letter of petition in reinforce of a deliberate strike by means of hospital employees, close to the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Hong Kong on Feb. 4, 2020. ANTHONY WALLACE—AFP by way of Getty Images

The large uptick in business union registrations, in addition to the landslide victory of pro-protest applicants in native elections in November, mirrored the motion’s enlargement past boulevard protests to include hard work organizing and electoral politics.

“This is an atypical strike in the recent history of Hong Kong. Strike rate has been extremely low since the 1990s,” Chris Chan, an affiliate professor of sociology on the Chinese University of Hong Kong who researches hard work and social actions in Hong Kong.

Chan mentioned the HAEA has reinforce from “many other trade unions,” together with the bus driving force unions and the Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Flight Attendants Association.

Dragon Airlines is the finances service of Hong Kong’s flagship airline, Cathay Pacific. Unions representing flight attendants from each carriers warned they’d believe strike motion if the airways didn’t droop flights to mainland China over coronavirus fears.

Cathay Pacific mentioned on Tuesday it used to be reducing 90% of its mainland China capability for 2 months, mentioning a drop in passenger call for on account of the outbreak.

Refocused consideration

The coronavirus is extremely infectious and spreads via cough and sneeze droplets within the air, so crowded gatherings and marches pose an obtrusive public well being possibility.

The unexpected outbreak had the prospective to derail the Hong Kong protest motion and likewise offered a chance for Lam and the federal government to “assert leadership and demonstrate competence,” mentioned Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute on the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

Instead, the federal government’s preliminary reaction to the outbreak used to be critiziced for being gradual and insufficient, even by means of pro-establishment politicians, and the outbreak refocused protesters’ consideration.

On Telegram, the encrypted messaging app well liked by Hong Kong protestors, the general public channels dedicated to sharing protest updates are actually fascinated by information in regards to the coronavirus from an anti-government standpoint—from the newest an infection charges and demise tolls to comics criticizing the federal government dealing with of the epidemic and images of the hanging clinical employees.

A poll by means of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (PORI) discovered that 11% of Hong Kong folks have been happy with the federal government reaction to the outbreak.

People rallied in Hong Kong’s Central district on Monday and Tuesday in unity with the clinical union’s call for for a complete border closure.

According to the PORI ballot, 80% of Hong Kong folks reinforce barring mainland China citizens from access to Hong Kong, and 61% of folks reinforce the clinical employees’ strike.

Tsang mentioned the extent of public reinforce for a clinical strike “in the midst of a public health crisis […] reveals how much disaffection there remains in Hong Kong” against the federal government.

