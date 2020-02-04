High-paid banker ‘suspended over alleged food robbery’

Image copyright

Investment financial institution Citigroup has suspended a senior dealer allegedly accused of stealing food from the personnel canteen, media stories say.

The dealer, Paras Shah, is reported to were incomes greater than £1m a yr together with bonuses.

He used to be got rid of from his submit as head of high-yield bond buying and selling for Europe, the Middle East and Africa ultimate month, the Financial Times reported.

Citigroup has refused to make any remark at the allegations.

According to stories, Mr Shah, elderly 31, used to be suspended following allegations that he helped himself to sandwiches from the canteen on the financial institution’s London headquarters in Canary Wharf.

It isn’t transparent how time and again this came about or over what time frame the alleged behaviour passed off.

The BBC has tried to touch Mr Shah on ConnectedIn, however his profile used to be unavailable and looks to were deleted.

Petty robbery

Mr Shah isn’t the primary main City determine to have confronted critical penalties on account of alleged or confirmed petty dishonesty.

In 2014, BlackRock director Jonathan Paul Burrows used to be banned from operating within the monetary products and services business after he used to be stuck often keeping off purchasing a educate price ticket on his trip to London.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) mentioned he must were a task fashion for others and his behavior had “fallen short of the standard expected for someone in his position”.

Mr Shah’s departure got here weeks ahead of the financial institution used to be because of pay annual bonuses to senior workers.

He joined Citigroup in 2017 after spending seven years at HSBC.

His task concerned buying and selling in junk bonds, which might be issued through corporations with weak credit rankings or brief observe data as a way of elevating money.

Because there’s a possibility that the corporate that issued them will default and render them nugatory, they have got to supply the next go back on funding, which is why they’re often referred to as high-yield bonds.