Former Home And Away star Josh Quong Tart arrested for ‘attacking cop hours after his drag cabaret show’





A FORMER Home and Away star has been charged with behaving offensively and assaulting a police officer.

Josh Quong Tart, who performed Milco Copeland within the cleaning soap opera, was once arrested in Sydney closing month after an evening of appearing within the raunchy drag cabaret display, Betty Blokk-Buster Reimagined.

Getty Images – Getty

Tart will seem on the Downing Centre Court subsequent week when he’s anticipated to go into a plea[/caption]

YouTube

Josh Quong Tart performed Milco Copeland in Home and Away[/caption]

Police declare the actor behaved offensively, assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest and so he was once remanded on bail.

Last 12 months he was once selected to star within the cabaret which specializes in the theme of sexual freedom.

MOST READ IN NEWS LEGALLY BLOND

Inside Super Bowl streaker's glam lifestyles taking attractive selfies all over the world

YEARS OF NEGLECT

Breast most cancers surgeon will have 'operated on 1,000 sufferers unnecessarily' NO RISKS

Coronavirus shuts down playing town Macau the place David Beckham set to open on line casino

DESPERATE SEARCH

FBI joins hunt for abducted toddler boy after mother's homicide & dad's suicide CREDIT COMING?

Universal Credit shake-up at the approach as MPs call for assist with five-week wait 'I'M FROM WUHAN'

Woman ‘fights off rapist by coughing and pretending she has killer virus’ SPY RAP

Iran sentences 'CIA secret agent' to demise for leaking main points of its nuclear program to US BATHROOM BREAKDOWN

Weinstein accuser 'collapsed after fleeing threesome with actress' 'ANYONE NEED GOALS?'

'Vile' footballer who beat his female friend brags about jail unencumber RAIL FAIL

Commuters face MORE cancellations throughout London as monitor nonetheless isn't fastened





Reviews of Tart’s efficiency described him as “dazzling” and “quite brilliant”.

Tart will seem on the Downing Centre Court subsequent week when he’s anticipated to go into a plea.

Getty Images – Getty

Actor Josh Quong Tart has been charged with offensive behaviour and assaulting police[/caption]





Source link