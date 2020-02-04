Former Home And Away star Josh Quong Tart arrested for ‘attacking cop hours after his drag cabaret show’
Former Home And Away star Josh Quong Tart arrested for ‘attacking cop hours after his drag cabaret show’

Georgia Clark

A FORMER Home and Away star has been charged with behaving offensively and assaulting a police officer.

Josh Quong Tart, who performed Milco Copeland within the cleaning soap opera, was once arrested in Sydney closing month after an evening of appearing within the raunchy drag cabaret display, Betty Blokk-Buster Reimagined.

Tart will seem on the Downing Centre Court subsequent week when he's anticipated to go into a plea

Josh Quong Tart performed Milco Copeland in Home and Away

Police declare the actor behaved offensively, assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest and so he was once remanded on bail.

Last 12 months he was once selected to star within the cabaret which specializes in the theme of sexual freedom.

Reviews of Tart’s efficiency described him as “dazzling” and “quite brilliant”.

Tart will seem on the Downing Centre Court subsequent week when he’s anticipated to go into a plea.

Actor Josh Quong Tart has been charged with offensive behaviour and assaulting police



